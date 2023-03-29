Oilers Sign Rookie Forward Kalvyn Watson

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday the signing of rookie forward Kalvyn Watson.

Watson, 20, joins the Oilers upon completing an OHL career with the Soo Greyhounds, compiling 110 points (53G, 57A) in 155 games with the Sault. Ste. Marie, Ontario-based club. The 5'10, 170 lbs. forward led the Greyhounds with 35 goals in 68 games this season, trailing only New York Rangers contract Bryce McConnell-Barker in points with 66.

The Peterborough, Ontario native also spent one season in the OJHL with Lindsay, recording 35 points (12G, 23A) in 50 games representing the Muskies.

Watson caught the eye of junior clubs after producing an impressive 46 points (25G, 21A) in 33 games in the highly competitive ETAHL as a member of the Peterborough Petes U16 AAA club.

The Oilers travel to Portland, Maine for the first meeting between the two franchises on Friday, March 31 at 6:15 p.m. CT at The Cross Insurance Arena. Tulsa continues a three-in-three weekend against the Mariners at 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 1 and at 2:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 2 at The Cross Insurance Arena

