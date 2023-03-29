Americans Sign Young Defenseman
March 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce the Americans have signed defenseman Ty Farmer to the roster.
Ty Farmer joins the Americans from collegiate hockey. He played this season with the University of North Dakota, where he had 11 points in 37 games. Prior to that he had four years at UMass-Amherst.
"I'm excited to get an opportunity to play with a team with great tradition like the Allen Americans," said Farmer. "I'm excited to learn from a great player in this league for many years and now a Head Coach Chad Costello."
The O'Fallon, Missouri resident turned 25-years old this past January. He played five seasons in the USHL with Youngstown, Muskegon, and Fargo. His best numbers in USA Junior Hockey came with Fargo in 17-18, where he had 39 points in 58 games.
"He looked good in practice today," said Head Coach Chad Costello. "He's a smart defenseman and will fit in here well. He's friends with Hank Crone, so he is well aware of our goals here in Allen."
The Americans open an important road trip in Rapid City this week with three games in three night's beginning on Thursday night.
The Americans return home on April 5th against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Ty Farmer with UMass-Amherst
