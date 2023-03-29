ECHL Transactions - March 29
March 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 29, 2023:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Atlanta:
Ian Mackey, F from South Carolina
Jacksonville:
Julian Kislin, D from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bode Wilde, D activated from reserve
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nicholas Latinovich, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Idaho:
Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Jacksonville:
Add Cristiano DiGiacinto, F assigned by Hartford
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Matt Vernon, G activated from reserve
Savannah:
Add Tristan Ashbrook, F signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Gordi Myer, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on bereavement/family leave
Tulsa:
Add Kalvyn Watson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Cory Thomas, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Lukas Parik, G activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Wheeling:
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add David Jankowski, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete David Jankowski, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ben Allison, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cole Larkin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jay Dickman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cole Larkin, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Wahlin, F placed on reserve
