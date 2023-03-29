ECHL Transactions - March 29

March 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 29, 2023:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Atlanta:

Ian Mackey, F from South Carolina

Jacksonville:

Julian Kislin, D from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bode Wilde, D activated from reserve

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nicholas Latinovich, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Idaho:

Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Jacksonville:

Add Cristiano DiGiacinto, F assigned by Hartford

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Matt Vernon, G activated from reserve

Savannah:

Add Tristan Ashbrook, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Gordi Myer, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on bereavement/family leave

Tulsa:

Add Kalvyn Watson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Cory Thomas, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Lukas Parik, G activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Wheeling:

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add David Jankowski, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete David Jankowski, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ben Allison, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cole Larkin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jay Dickman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cole Larkin, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Wahlin, F placed on reserve

