Thunder Stay Hot with 4-1 Win Over Mariners

April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Matt Slick scored his first professional goal as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners in front of a sellout crowd at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday. With the win, the Thunder set a franchise record with points in 12 games in a row.

Maine took the lead 6:06 into the game as Mitchell Fossier tipped in a Connor Doherty shot for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Fossier's 17th of the year from Connor Doherty and Tim Doherty for the one-goal advantage.

Sebastian Vidmar tied the game at one at 13:29 of the opening frame. Vidmar took the puck against the left wall and threw it towards the net. The puck deflected off bodies in front of the crease and into the net for his 12th of the year. The goal was unassisted, and the game was tied to start the second period.

Vidmar scored his second of the game to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Grant Jozefek set up Vidmar with a great pass from below the goal line and he beat Francois Brassard for his 13th of the year at 2:17 of the second. Jozefek and Matt Slick were credited with assists.

Matt Slick scored his first professional goal just minutes later to give the Thunder a two-goal lead. After chaos in front of the net, the puck squirted out to Slick and he blasted a shot by Brassard into the net for the two-goal lead. Ryan Smith and Kyle Hallbauer picked up assists and Adirondack took that lead into the third.

Patrick Grasso added a goal in the third period for the 4-1 win. Isaac Poulter stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win.

