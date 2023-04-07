ECHL Transactions - April 7

April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Taylor Egan, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by Utica

Add Matthew Petizian, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Matthew Petizian, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Finlay, F placed on reserve

Delete Oskar Autio, G placed on reserve

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Cincinnati:

Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve

Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Nardella, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve

Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Ross MacDougall, D assigned by Rockford [4/4]

Delete Ross MacDougall, D loaned to Rockford [4/4]

Iowa:

Add Ben Evanish, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Daniel Winslow, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jared Christy, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Easton Brodzisnki, F activated from reserve

Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add David Keefer, F activated from reserve

Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Josh Elmes, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Cameron Morton, D signed contract, transferred from ATO

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Todd Skirving, F returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Norfolk:

Add Regan Cavanagh, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Kenny Johnson, D added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)

Add Jamieson Rome, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Ottoville Leppanen, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Reading:

Add Evan Barratt, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Michael Herringer, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Add Colin Doyle, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve

Delete Max Kaufman, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Guay, F recalled by Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Delete Tarek Baker, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from reserve

Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Thomas Caron, F assigned by Manitoba

Add Ryan Francis, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Barron, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Tulsa:

Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Delete Jarod Hilderman, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Utah:

Add Nolan Ritchie, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jacob Semik, D placed on reserve

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Wheeling:

Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG

Add Davis Bunz, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Wishman, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Mark Liwiski, F placed on reserve

