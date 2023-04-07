ECHL Transactions - April 7
April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Taylor Egan, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by Utica
Add Matthew Petizian, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Matthew Petizian, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Finlay, F placed on reserve
Delete Oskar Autio, G placed on reserve
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Cincinnati:
Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve
Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Nardella, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve
Add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve
Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Ross MacDougall, D assigned by Rockford [4/4]
Delete Ross MacDougall, D loaned to Rockford [4/4]
Iowa:
Add Ben Evanish, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Daniel Winslow, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jared Christy, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Easton Brodzisnki, F activated from reserve
Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add David Keefer, F activated from reserve
Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Josh Elmes, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Cameron Morton, D signed contract, transferred from ATO
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Todd Skirving, F returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Norfolk:
Add Regan Cavanagh, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Kenny Johnson, D added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)
Add Jamieson Rome, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Ottoville Leppanen, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Reading:
Add Evan Barratt, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Michael Herringer, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Add Colin Doyle, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve
Delete Max Kaufman, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Guay, F recalled by Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve
Delete Tarek Baker, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from reserve
Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Thomas Caron, F assigned by Manitoba
Add Ryan Francis, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Barron, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Tulsa:
Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Delete Jarod Hilderman, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Utah:
Add Nolan Ritchie, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jacob Semik, D placed on reserve
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Wheeling:
Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG
Add Davis Bunz, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Wishman, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Mark Liwiski, F placed on reserve
