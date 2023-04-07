Oilers Top Kansas City in Return to BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 4-2 at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Tag Bertuzzi converted on the first shot of the game, beating Dillon Kelley top shelf just 2:58 into the action and putting Tulsa up 1-0. Eddie Matsushima extended the Tulsa lead to 2-0 with 4:07 remaining in the frame, jamming home his team-leading 28th goal in his first game since being activated from injured reserve.

Karl Boudrias put the Oilers up 3-0 2:37 into the second period, launching a shot from the blue line beyond Kelley, leading to Shane Starrett entering in relief. Hugo Roy scored his first of the period 7:51 into the frame, deflecting a low-slot chance behind Daniel Mannella. Roy scored his second of the frame with 4:40 remaining in the second, cutting Tulsa's lead to 3-2 with a short-handed goal.

Jackson Leef secured the win for the Oilers with an empty-net tally with 44 seconds remaining, closing the victory 4-2 in the Oilers' favor.

The Oilers look for back-to-back wins against Kansas City tomorrow, April 8 at the BOK Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m., with the Second Annual Battle of the Rig between the Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps starting at 4:00 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and tickets for the Oilers game get you into both contests.

