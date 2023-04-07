Stingrays Claim Fifth Straight Win

South Carolina Stingrays' Connor Moore on game night

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (42-21-4-1) defeated the Florida Everblades (37-23-4-4) by a final score of 4-1 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday evening for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Stingrays took an early lead on Josh Wilkins' 21st goal of the season at the 3:57 mark of the opening stanza. Wilkins collected his own rebound and shoveled a second attempt past a recovering Cam Johnson for the 1-0 advantage.

Matt Anderson doubled the lead nearly four minutes later as he sent a shot past the blocker of Johnson for the 2-0 advantage. While in transition, Wilkins fed Anderson who completed the play for his sixth goal of the year.

Max Humitz closed out the period with 2:45 remaining on his 22nd tally of the season. Humitz centered a pass that was intercepted by the Florida defense and banked past Johnson for the 3-0 lead at the end of the first frame. The goal extended Humitz's point streak to 10 straight contests.

South Carolina expanded their lead with 5:57 left in the middle frame as Kevin O'Neil recorded his 23rd goal of the year. O'Neil skated around a Florida defender, collected the puck, and lifted it over the glove of Johnson.

Florida netted their lone goal of the contest with 1:51 remaining in regulation on Logan Lambdin's sixth goal of the year. Clay Stevenson finished the game with 24 saves for his 19th win of the season.

The Stingrays complete a three-in-three series tomorrow, April 8th, against the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 7:05 p.m. Join the Stingrays for Superhero Night and don the cape of justice by bidding on game-worn superhero-inspired specialty jerseys benefitting the Landon Strong Foundation.

