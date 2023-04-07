Berry Scores in 4-1 Road Loss to Walleye

Cincinnati Cyclones' Matt Berry and Toledo Walleye's Riley McCourt

Toledo, OH- Matt Berry scored the lone Cincinnati goal against his former team, but a strong effort from Sebastian Cossa guided the Walleye to a 4-1 victory over the 'Clones in downtown Toledo Friday night.

Cincinnati saw its chance to clinch the Central Division title get spoiled by Toledo, though the Cyclones remain in the driver seat, holding down first place in the division with a 45-14-6-3 record. Toledo sits four points back of the 'Clones with a 44-18-4-3 mark.

Toledo stormed out to a 1-0 lead 1:21 into the game when Charlie Curti took a shot from atop the zone that was redirected by Gordie Green. The change in direction alluded Beck Warm, giving the Walleye the early edge. Cincinnati couldn't tie the game, but came close twice with shots from Cody Caron and Brandon Yeamans each hitting posts. The 'Clones were limited to five shots on Toledo's Sebastian Cossa through the first 20 minutes.

The fish doubled their lead 5:14 into the second period immediately after a penalty kill. Andrew Sturtz leaped out the penalty box from his slashing minor to collect a loose puck in center for a breakaway, wedging it under the glove of Warm for the 2-0 lead. Sam Craggs made it 3-0 with only 22 seconds remaining in the middle period by pouncing on a puck left in the slot from an initial drive taken by John Albert. The goal came moments after a plethora of scoring chances for the Cyclones late in the period, but Cossa managed the workload in what was a 14-save second period.

Berry (17) pulled the Cyclones within a pair of goals 5:21 into the third period by knifing the puck through Cossa's legs to make it 3-1. Cincinnati had came off a power play moments earlier when a puck leaked toward Cossa. The goaltender appeared to put his glove on top of it, but Berry slid his stick underneath the trapper to jab it into the net. Berry's former teammate, TJ Henisck, answered back during a Walleye power play three minutes later, batting home a rebound for the 4-1 final score.

Cossa registered 33 saves for the win in goal, while Warm turned aside 24 shots for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati hosts its final home game of the regular season Saturday on Fan Appreciation Night at Heritage Bank Center against the Kalamazoo Wings. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, soda, and hotdogs to celebrate the best fans in the ECHL!

