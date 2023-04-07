Iowa's Winning Streak Snapped at Wheeling, 6-2

April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Wheeling, WV - The Iowa Heartlanders had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 6-2 loss at the Wheeling Nailers, 6-2, Friday at Wesbanco Arena. Iowa tied the game at two with back-to-back goals in the opening half of the period, but Wheeling responded with the next four goals in the third. Jake Durflinger and Yuki Miura scored for Iowa on their first two shots of the third.

The Heartlanders are 5-2-0-0 all time at Wheeling. The Heartlanders and the Nailers play three more times this season next week at Xtream Arena - Apr. 12, Apr. 14 and Apr. 15 - to complete the ECHL regular season.

The teams combined for six goals in the third. Iowa scored on back-to-back shots; first at 1:55 of the frame, Durflinger slung in his tenth of the season on a snapper from the left dot, assisted by Jesse Jacques and Carson Denomie.

Miura scored his tenth five minutes later. Chris Lipe slapped one from the blue line and it hobbled to Miura at the left post for a poke in to make it 2-2.

Next, David Drake, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Tyler Drevitch and Keltie Jeri-Leon scored in a seven-minute goal explosion to make it 6-2 Nailers.

Kalmikov (2g) and Keltie Jeri-Leon (2g) scored the opening two goals in the first period.

Hunter Jones blocked 35 shots in defeat. Brad Barone won with 29 saves.

Iowa plays its final road game of the season at Indy Sat., Apr. 8 at 6:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders final three home games of the season take place Wednesday, Apr. 12, Friday, Apr. 14 and Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. the rival Wheeling Nailers. On Apr. 12 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Wednesday night matchup presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Apr. 14-15, it's fan appreciation weekend, with puck drops both nights at 7:05 p.m. The game on Apr. 14 is presented by United Iowa Financial. On Apr. 15, we're extending stick tapes to our fans with a jam-packed final home game of the regular season, including a game-worn jersey auction, player card giveaway presented by Iowa City Area Sports Commission and a fanbango giveaway presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information. Tickets are available for all Heartlanders home games by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Find the full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.