Grizzlies Sign Forward Nolan Ritchie

April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies' new forward, Nolan Ritchie

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies' new forward, Nolan Ritchie(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Nolan Ritchie for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

Ritchie was a captain for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2022-2023 season, scoring 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 67 games. Ritchie played in Brandon for 5 seasons from 2018-2023. Ritchie had a breakthrough 2021-2022 season with Brandon, where he scored 33 goals, 43 assists and a +15 rating in 66 games. He averaged exactly 1 point per game in his 5 year WHL career with 185 points (76 goals, 109 assists) in 185 games.

Ritchie will wear number 61 for the Grizzlies when they take on the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 pm. The Grizz are home for the final four regular season games beginning on Saturday night against Idaho at 7:10 pm. Tickets to see Ritchie and the Grizzlies are on sale now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.