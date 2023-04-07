Everblades Fall in South Carolina
April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC -â¯A three-goal first period for the South Carolina Stingrays led to a 4-1 win over the Florida Everblades Friday night.
Former Everblade Josh Wilkins led the way with the opening goal and two assists, while Matt Anderson and Max Humitz also scored for a three-goal first.
Kevin O'Neil extended the Stingrays lead towards the latter stages of the second and from there South Carolina locked the game down.
With 1:51 remaining in the game, Logan Lambdin scored his sixth goal of the season off a giveaway to spoil Clay Stevenson's shutout, but that would be all the Everblades would get in the match.
Florida outshot South Carolina 25-16 in the game. Cam Johnson, who was handed the loss, was pulled after the second period. Jaxon Castor entered in relief for his first bit of ECHL experience and made three saves on three shots.
The Everblades did clinch a playoff spot with the Atlanta Gladiators' 4-3 loss against the Jacksonville Icemen tonight. Florida currently resides in the fourth spot in the South Division.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 7, 2023
- Oilers Top Kansas City in Return to BOK Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Berry Scores in 4-1 Road Loss to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Gladiators' Lose Tight Game to Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Claim Fifth Straight Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Explode for Four in the Third to Trounce Iowa, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Fall in South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Stay Hot with 4-1 Win Over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Iowa's Winning Streak Snapped at Wheeling, 6-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Fall in Glens Falls - Maine Mariners
- Ryan Francis' Hat Trick Not Enough against the Growlers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Lay out Lions 5-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - April 7 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Nolan Ritchie - Utah Grizzlies
- Three-Game Series Against The Growlers Starts Today - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Claim Kenny Johnson, Sign Jamie Rome and Ottoville Leppänen to ATO - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Closes Season-Series Tonight with Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Bloyer Is uCALL/ECHL Official of the Month - ECHL
- Preview: Royals Meet Admirals for Back-To-Back Games in Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Fall in South Carolina
- Preview: Everblades Make Quick Stop at Home to Face Icemen
- Everblades Sign Forward Ashton Calder
- Everblades Fall to Atlanta, Can Clinch Playoff Spot Wednesday at Hertz Arena
- Joslings Scores Twice in Third to Secure Win; Blades Close in on Playoff Berth