Everblades Fall in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC -â¯A three-goal first period for the South Carolina Stingrays led to a 4-1 win over the Florida Everblades Friday night.

Former Everblade Josh Wilkins led the way with the opening goal and two assists, while Matt Anderson and Max Humitz also scored for a three-goal first.

Kevin O'Neil extended the Stingrays lead towards the latter stages of the second and from there South Carolina locked the game down.

With 1:51 remaining in the game, Logan Lambdin scored his sixth goal of the season off a giveaway to spoil Clay Stevenson's shutout, but that would be all the Everblades would get in the match.

Florida outshot South Carolina 25-16 in the game. Cam Johnson, who was handed the loss, was pulled after the second period. Jaxon Castor entered in relief for his first bit of ECHL experience and made three saves on three shots.

The Everblades did clinch a playoff spot with the Atlanta Gladiators' 4-3 loss against the Jacksonville Icemen tonight. Florida currently resides in the fourth spot in the South Division.

