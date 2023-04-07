Thunder Closes Season-Series Tonight with Rapid City

April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

This is the 13th and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. Wichita is 8-4-0 this season against Rapid City. All-time, the Thunder are 57-51-12 against the Rush and 34-22-6 at home against Rapid City.

The two teams played their first overtime game in the regular season-series last night with the Thunder coming out on top, 4-3.

Wichita remains in the hunt for a playoff spot heading into tonight's action. The Thunder moved into second place with 70 points, one ahead of Allen and two ahead of both Kansas City and Utah. The Mavericks and Grizzlies each have two games in hand on the Thunder and Allen has three.

After tonight, the Rush returns home next week to host Idaho for three-straight while the Thunder will close the season with two meetings against Allen.

Peter Bates recorded three points last night, including the overtime game-winner to help Wichita skate past Rapid City. Bates has five points over his last two games, goals in five of his last six and notched his first overtime game-winner of his career on Thursday night.

Michal Stinil added an assist on Wednesday against Rapid City. The second-year forward has points in eight of his last nine games and points in three-straight. He is tied for seventh in the league in scoring with 76 points and third in power play assists with 24.

Ben Allison recorded his first goal as a pro on Thursday night. He gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead just after Rapid City had tied the game early in the third. Allison is the son of former Thunder forward Scott Allison.

Trevor Gorsuch had another terrific performance in yesterday's win against the Rush. He stopped 40 shots, including an outstanding stop in overtime on Max Coatta. He has wins in back-to-back games since signing earlier this week.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is second for rookies with 13 power play goals and tied for sixth in rookie scoring with 56 points...Mark Liwiski is second in the league in penalty minutes (192)...Wichita is fourth in the league in average penalty minutes per game (17.30)...Wichita is 21-8-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (26.2%)...Wichita is second in the league on the penalty kill (84.5%)...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Marcinew is tied for 18th in the league with 65 points and leads the Rush with 11 points against the Thunder this season...Daniil Chechelev is third in saves with 1,139...Rapid City is 23-11-2 when scoring first...

Our Educational Day Game jerseys, designed by eighth grader Kaydence Venneman of Maize Middle School, are live now on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. To place your bid, click here.

Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Communications Sciences and Disorders, is nearing as well. Join us on Friday, April 7 as we host the Rapid City Rush. We'll create a more sensory friendly environment for the game, reduce the lighting and loud music and more as we raise acceptance for those with Autism.

For just $20, get a ticket to the game and a limited edition Autism Acceptance Night t-shirt. Use the code ACCEPT when you check out.

Looking to bring the family? Take advantage of our Ollie's Family Four Pack for April 7. Get four tickets, a $20 Ollie's Bargain Outlet gift card and four team photos for just $40. Use the code FUN when you check out. Buy tickets here.

Single game tickets are on sale. Fans can purchase tickets online HERE, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.