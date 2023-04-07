Bloyer Is uCALL/ECHL Official of the Month

April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Referee Nolan Bloyer has been selected as the uCALL ECHL Official of the Month for April.

In his fourth season as an ECHL referee, Bloyer served as one of the referees for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk, and earlier this week, worked his first career American Hockey League game. Later this month, Bloyer will officiate the IIHF U18 World Championships in Switzerland.

Bloyer was selected to work the Conference Finals in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, and last season earned an assignment for the Kelly Cup Finals. Prior to joining the ECHL, Bloyer worked the 2019 Clark Cup Finals in the United States Hockey League and the 2019 Asia League Finals.

The ECHL Official of the Month Award is presented by uCALL, the "Official Decision Training Tool of the ECHL," which serves as the training platform for ECHL on-ice officials in the honing of skills and on-ice judgement.

