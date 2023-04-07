Growlers Lay out Lions 5-3
April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers took down the Trois-Rivières Lions 5-3 on Friday night in front of over 5,000 fans at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Jonny Tychonick notched three points (1G, 2A) in his home debut while Ryan Chyzowski scored the opening Growler goal in his first appearance of the season.
Newfoundland take on Trois-Rivières once again tomorrow at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - J. Tychonick
2. TR - R. Francis
3. NFL - K. Suthers
