K-Wings Start Hot, Komets Respond Friday

FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-36-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, got out to a great start against the Fort Wayne Komets (33-27-4-3), but couldn't hold on and lost Friday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 5-2.

Justin Taylor (19) opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 2:47 mark of the first period. Taylor, playing in ECHL game No. 790 for his career to move to No. 3 in ECHL history, swatted the puck out of midair into the back of the net. On the play, David Keefer (1) beat Komets goalie Ryan Fanti (15-14-0-1) to a puck behind Fort Wayne's net and flung it to the crease for Taylor. Robert Calisti (17) earned the secondary assist on the power play score.

The K-Wings added another at the 11:02 mark from Kurt Gosselin (6). On the play, Keefer (2) sent the puck from the right circle to Brad Morrison (13) at the left slot, who sent it back to Keefer just below the goal line, and Keefer pushed the puck back to the goalmouth for Gosselin crashing and he deflected the puck in as he slammed into the net himself.

Fort Wayne fought back with a goal at the 14:34 mark of the first, followed by a shorthanded goal to tie the game at the 1:22 mark of the second period, and it took the lead with another score at the 4:07 mark of the middle frame.

In the third period, Fort Wayne added two more goals on the power play to secure the victory.

Evan Cormier (10-20-3-0) made 32 saves on 37 shots faced, including a phenomenal stop in the middle of the second period in which he dove back across the crease after a shot went wide off the end boards to make a glove save on the rebound attempt.

The K-Wings immediately head to Cincinnati for a matchup with the Cyclones (45-14-6-3) Saturday at 7:35 p.m. EDT at Heritage Bank Center.

