Gladiators' Lose Tight Game to Icemen
April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators (34-28-6-1) built themselves a 2-1 lead after twenty minutes, but it was the Jacksonville Icemen (40-23-3-1) who scored three-straight goals in the second period to skate away with a 4-3 victory Friday night at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Highlights of Atlanta's 4-3 loss to Jacksonville.
First Star: Mackenzie Dwyer (JAX) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Second Star: Jacob Panetta (JAX) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Third Star: Sang-Hoon Shin (ATL) - 1 goal, 2 assists
The Icemen opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead (12:47).
With just over three-minutes to go in the opening frame the Gladiators tied the game up at one, with a shorthanded goal (16:28). Noah Laaouan sent a beautiful behind the back pass to Mike Pelech who broke in all alone to score his 18th goal of the season.
Just over two-minutes later Atlanta would strike again to grab a 2-1 lead (18:36). Derek Topatigh sent a one-time pass from Sang-Hoon Shin into the Icemen net for his sixth goal of the year.
Jacksonville tied the game just before the ten-minute mark of the second period to make the score 2-2 (9:55).
The Icemen regained their lead in the game just over two-minutes later to make the score 3-2 Jacksonville (12:19).
Jacksonville once again needed two-minutes to put another goal on the board as they increased their lead to 4-2 (14:11).
With just under five-minutes to go Atlanta cut Jacksonville's lead to just a one-goal 4-3 score (15:52). Sang-Hoon Shin directed a pass in front from Mike Pelech into the net for his 29th goal of the season.
The Gladiators continued a strong push late in the game, but were unable to find a tying goal as the team fell 4-3.
Joe Murdaca made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss for Atlanta, while Olof Lindbom turned aside 23 shots in the win for Jacksonville.
