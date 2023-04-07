Gladiators' Lose Tight Game to Icemen

April 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators (34-28-6-1) built themselves a 2-1 lead after twenty minutes, but it was the Jacksonville Icemen (40-23-3-1) who scored three-straight goals in the second period to skate away with a 4-3 victory Friday night at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Highlights of Atlanta's 4-3 loss to Jacksonville.

First Star: Mackenzie Dwyer (JAX) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Jacob Panetta (JAX) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Sang-Hoon Shin (ATL) - 1 goal, 2 assists

The Icemen opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead (12:47).

With just over three-minutes to go in the opening frame the Gladiators tied the game up at one, with a shorthanded goal (16:28). Noah Laaouan sent a beautiful behind the back pass to Mike Pelech who broke in all alone to score his 18th goal of the season.

Just over two-minutes later Atlanta would strike again to grab a 2-1 lead (18:36). Derek Topatigh sent a one-time pass from Sang-Hoon Shin into the Icemen net for his sixth goal of the year.

Jacksonville tied the game just before the ten-minute mark of the second period to make the score 2-2 (9:55).

The Icemen regained their lead in the game just over two-minutes later to make the score 3-2 Jacksonville (12:19).

Jacksonville once again needed two-minutes to put another goal on the board as they increased their lead to 4-2 (14:11).

With just under five-minutes to go Atlanta cut Jacksonville's lead to just a one-goal 4-3 score (15:52). Sang-Hoon Shin directed a pass in front from Mike Pelech into the net for his 29th goal of the season.

The Gladiators continued a strong push late in the game, but were unable to find a tying goal as the team fell 4-3.

Joe Murdaca made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss for Atlanta, while Olof Lindbom turned aside 23 shots in the win for Jacksonville.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.