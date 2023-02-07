Thunder Starts Three-Game Series Tonight at Kansas City

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a three-game series this week at 7:05 p.m. against Kansas City with a trip to Cable Dahmer Arena.

Tonight is just the second visit for the Thunder to Independence this year. Wichita is 5-0-1 in the season-series against the Mavericks. All-time, the Thunder are 86-58-22 against Kansas City and 40-31-15 on the road against the Mavericks.

The Thunder are coming off a two-game sweep of the Rush, winning on Sunday afternoon by a 6-3 final. The Mavericks took a 6-3 victory on the road on Sunday in Indy.

Wichita remains in second place with 53 points. Kansas City is in a tie for third place with 43 points and has two games in hand on the Thunder. Kansas City also has a game in hand on Allen.

Head Coach Bruce Ramsay is nearing another big milestone. He's just one win away from reaching 500 in his pro career.

Peter Bates netted his first pro hat trick and had a career-high five points on Saturday night. He added a goal on Sunday. Bates has seven points over his last three games.

Evan Buitenhuis went 2-0-0 over the weekend, stopping 93 of 98 shots he faced. He has seen 30 or more shots in eight-straight starts. Buitenhuis lowered his goals-against average to 2.85 and save percentage to .923.

Jay Dickman had a career-high five points on Sunday. He had two goals and three helpers. Dickman finished with six points over the weekend.

Quinn Preston returned to the lineup on Sunday and had a career game. He tallied a goal and three assists. The rookie forward is eighth in the league in points for rookies with 38.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is fourth in minutes played (1,619) and second in saves (919)...Mark Liwiski is third for rookies with 89 penalty minutes...Cole MacDonald is sixth among defenseman with 29 points...Wichita is 18-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 20-12-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

MAVS NOTES - Pascal Laberge has a point in four-straight...Josh Lammon is two points away from 100 career pro points...Hugo Roy had his 100th pro point on Sunday...Jeremy McKenna is fifth in shots (157)...Shane Starrett is third in minutes (1647) and is four wins away from 100 in his pro career...Kansas City is 11-7-4 when scoring first...

Wichita returns home on Friday, February 10 at 7:05 p.m. to host Kansas City. Friday night is another QuikTrip Buy In and Toyota Community Night. Head over to any QT location to download your digital upper level ticket. Fans can also go over to Eddy's Toyota to grab a complimentary voucher that can be redeemed for a ticket. You can also redeem your ticket.

Bid today on our Nickelodeon Blue's Clues and You jerseys that are now live on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. The jerseys will be live until this Friday night.

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day idea? Join us for our Suiteheart Date Night on Wednesday, February 15. You and your significant other can sit in our luxury party suite, have a catered meal and more.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online HERE, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

