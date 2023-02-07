Thunder Drops Tuesday Contest in Kansas City

February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Kansas City Mavericks' Pascal Laberge versus Wichita Thunder's Quinn Preston

(Wichita Thunder) Kansas City Mavericks' Pascal Laberge versus Wichita Thunder's Quinn Preston(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita began the week on Tuesday night against Kansas City, falling 5-1 to the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Chris Van Os-Shaw tallied his first goal in a Thunder uniform in the losing effort.

The two teams skated through a scoreless opening period, combining for 21 shots. Wichita had three power plays in the frame, but couldn't get one past Shane Starrett.

In the second, Hugo Roy gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. Tommy Muck fired a shot from the deep slot on the power play and Roy tipped it past Evan Buitenhuis for his eighth of the year.

Van Os-Shaw tied it at 14:00 when he collected a beautiful pass from Quinn Preston and beat Starrett to the blocker side for his fifth of the season.

At 17:30, Kansas City took the lead for good after being awarded a four-on-three power play. Pascal Laberge tipped a shot from Jeremy McKenna past Buitenhuis for his 16th of the year to make it 2-1.

Jake McLaughlin increased the lead to 3-1 at 19:17. He skated in off the rush and beat Buitenhuis through the five-hole for his first of the season.

The Mavericks added two more in the third as Ryan Harrison and Joshua Lammon connected to close the scoring.

Wichita went 0-for-7 on the power play. Kansas City was 2-for-2 with the man advantage.

Mark Liwiski and Preston added helpers on the only Thunder goal of the game.

Wichita returns home on Friday, February 10 at 7:05 p.m. to host Kansas City.

