Daniil Chechelev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers
February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Tuesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Daniil Chechelev has been recalled by the Calgary Wranglers.
Chechelev heads to Calgary and the AHL for the first time this season. The second-year goaltender is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers. Last season, he appeared in one game for the Stockton Heat, then Calgary's AHL affiliate, and made 28 saves on 33 shots in an overtime loss. For the Rush this season, he is 16-12-1-0 with a 3.46 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Chechelev was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
The Rush return to Raid City for the first of five consecutive games on home ice on Friday night. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush goaltender Daniil Chechelev
