Kansas City's Laberge Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Pascal Laberge of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 6.

Laberge scored three goals and added six assists for nine points in four games last week.

The 24-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 win at Cincinnati on Wednesday, scored a goal in a 5-1 loss at Toledo on Friday, picked up an assist in a 6-3 loss at Indy on Saturday and notched four points (1g-3a) in a 6-3 win over the Fuel on Sunday.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Laberge has 41 points (15g-26a) in 40 games with the Mavericks this season.

A native of Chateauguay, Quebec, Laberge has tallied 93 points (39g-54a) in 104 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Maine and Reading while adding 20 points (15g-5a) in 55 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley.

Prior to turning pro, Laberge posted 178 points (62g-116a) in 224 career games with Gatineau, Victoriaville and Quebec of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Pascal Laberge, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Yushiroh Hirano, Cincinnati (4 gp, 2g, 6a, 8 pts.) and Joe Carroll, Orlando (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Colton Hargrove (Allen), Craig Martin (Jacksonville), Matheson Iacopelli (Kalamazoo), Jacob Gaucher (Reading), Kevin O'Neil (South Carolina), Kirill Tyutyayev (Toledo), Eddie Matsushima (Wichita) and Peter Bates (Wichita).

