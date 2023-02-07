Kansas City's Laberge Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Pascal Laberge of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 6.
Laberge scored three goals and added six assists for nine points in four games last week.
The 24-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 win at Cincinnati on Wednesday, scored a goal in a 5-1 loss at Toledo on Friday, picked up an assist in a 6-3 loss at Indy on Saturday and notched four points (1g-3a) in a 6-3 win over the Fuel on Sunday.
Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Laberge has 41 points (15g-26a) in 40 games with the Mavericks this season.
A native of Chateauguay, Quebec, Laberge has tallied 93 points (39g-54a) in 104 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Maine and Reading while adding 20 points (15g-5a) in 55 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley.
Prior to turning pro, Laberge posted 178 points (62g-116a) in 224 career games with Gatineau, Victoriaville and Quebec of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
On behalf of Pascal Laberge, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners-Up: Yushiroh Hirano, Cincinnati (4 gp, 2g, 6a, 8 pts.) and Joe Carroll, Orlando (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.).
Also Nominated: Colton Hargrove (Allen), Craig Martin (Jacksonville), Matheson Iacopelli (Kalamazoo), Jacob Gaucher (Reading), Kevin O'Neil (South Carolina), Kirill Tyutyayev (Toledo), Eddie Matsushima (Wichita) and Peter Bates (Wichita).
Pascal Laberge of the Kansas City Mavericks
