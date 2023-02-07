ECHL Transactions - February 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 7, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Brody Claeys, G

Greenville:

Dean Yakura, F

South Carolina:

Connor Russell, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Brody Claeys, G activated from Injured Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Darien Kielb, D recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Alex Ierullo, F assigned by Ontario

Add Brett Kemp, F assigned by Ontario

Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Kansas City:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D activated from reserve

Add Jeremy McKenna, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Coskey, F placed on reserve

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jimmy Soper, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F placed on reserve

Delete Daniil Chechelev, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Adam Eby, D activated from reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Connor Russell, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Carter Turnbull, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Thomas Caron, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Alex Breton, D placed on reserve

