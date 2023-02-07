ECHL Transactions - February 7
February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 7, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Brody Claeys, G
Greenville:
Dean Yakura, F
South Carolina:
Connor Russell, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Brody Claeys, G activated from Injured Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Darien Kielb, D recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Alex Ierullo, F assigned by Ontario
Add Brett Kemp, F assigned by Ontario
Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Hartford
Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Kansas City:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D activated from reserve
Add Jeremy McKenna, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Coskey, F placed on reserve
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Jimmy Soper, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F placed on reserve
Delete Daniil Chechelev, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Adam Eby, D activated from reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Connor Russell, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Carter Turnbull, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Thomas Caron, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Alex Breton, D placed on reserve
