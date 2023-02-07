Pink in the Rink Returns to the DCU Center

February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) in conjunction with our partners at Rampco are excited to announce the return of Pink in the Rink on Sat., February 11th against the Reading Royals. Pink in the Rink benefits The Cup Crusaders and raises funds to support breast cancer research, health outreach, advocacy, and programming.

The DCU Center, Mercantile Center, and Burns Bridge located on Route 9 will be illuminated pink, and the Railers will be wearing pink specialty jerseys all while skating on pink ice! The Railers jerseys will be included in an online and live-auction. The online auction will open to the public on Fri., Feb. 10th. The link will be available on the Railers HC website and social media channels. The live event will follow the game and be held near the Coors Light Cold Zone.

"This is one of those extra special nights that really syncs with our organization's desire to give back," Team President Stephanie Ramey said. "We look forward to partnering with The Cup Crusaders and raising funds to combat a disease that has impacted so many families in our community."

The Cup Crusaders will be tabling on the concourse of the DCU Center throughout the evening and will spray-paint fans hair pink during the game. Chuck-a-Puck will also directly benefit The Cup Crusaders.

Fans may take advantage of a special Pink in the Rink offer: Purchase a ticket and receive a limited edition Mystery Signed Puck for just $20 dollars. A minimum of two tickets is required. Secure your seats and pucks here!

Memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 15 minutes before puck drop with Tim Foley. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.