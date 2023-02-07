Mavericks Forward Pascal Laberge Named ECHL Player of the Week

February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Mavericks forward Pascal Laberge was named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 6, the ECHL announced today.

Laberge, 24, had three goals and six assists for nine points during the four-game road trip.

On Wednesday at Cincinnati, Laberge picked up two assists and the game-winning goal with under a minute to play in overtime. He scored a goal on Friday at Toledo and picked up an assist on Saturday at Indy. On Sunday afternoon at Indy, he had one of the best performances by a Mavericks skater this season. He scored a goal and added a season-high three assists for a four-point afternoon.

The Quebec native has 41 points (15 goals and 26 assists) in 40 games played this season. Laberge is the third Kansas City player to win an ECHL weekly award this season, joining forward Jeremy McKenna (Nov. 21-27) and goaltender Shane Starrett (Dec. 19-23).

Laberge and the Mavericks return to the ice tonight for the first of three games this week with the Wichita Thunder. Kansas City travels to Wichita on Friday before returning to Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday for First Responders Night. Puck drop for both Mavericks home games is slated for 7:05 PM.

Great tickets are still available to all Mavericks home games, visit kcmavericks.com or call or text 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.