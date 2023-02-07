Forwards Alex Ierullo and Brett Kemp Re-Assigned to Greenville
February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that forwards Alex Ierullo and Brett Kemp have been re-assigned to Greenville.
Ierullo, 25, appeared in six (6) games for the Reign in his first recall to the AHL, after appearing in 37 games for Greenville this season. The Woodbridge, Ontario native recorded 47 points (15g, 32a), the leading mark for all ECHL rookies at the time, before his promotion to Ontario. The Swamp Rabbits leading scorer rejoins the ECHL ranks, where he currently sits eighth among all players in total scoring. Following his last appearance in Greenville, the Ierullo posted 22 points (8g, 14a) in 12 games.
Kemp, 22, made four appearances for Ontario during his first call-up of the 2022-23 season. In just 20 games for Greenville this season, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native has posted 19 points (9g, 10a) for the Navy and Orange and rejoins the club as the sixth leading scorer. In 50 games for the Swamp Rabbits in two seasons, Kemp has averaged over a point per game, tallying 56 points (26g, 30a) over that span.
Greenville begins a three-game road trip on Wednesday night, as it travels to Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia for a 7:00 p.m. meeting with divisional rivals the Atlanta Galdiators.
Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2023
- Tikkanen's 49 Saves Leads Worcester Past Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Starts Three-Game Series Tonight at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Forwards Alex Ierullo and Brett Kemp Re-Assigned to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Forward Pascal Laberge Named ECHL Player of the Week - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Laberge Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- John Lethemon Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Lethemon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 17 - Idaho Steelheads
- Affiliate Report: February 7, 2023 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Host Railers in Morning Face-Off on Education Day - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Forwards Alex Ierullo and Brett Kemp Re-Assigned to Greenville
- Affiliate Report: February 7, 2023
- Rabbits' Win Streak Snapped in 4-2 Loss to Jacksonville
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (3:05pm)
- Bednard and Rabbits Shut Out Icemen for Fourth Straight Win