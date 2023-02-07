Forwards Alex Ierullo and Brett Kemp Re-Assigned to Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that forwards Alex Ierullo and Brett Kemp have been re-assigned to Greenville.

Ierullo, 25, appeared in six (6) games for the Reign in his first recall to the AHL, after appearing in 37 games for Greenville this season. The Woodbridge, Ontario native recorded 47 points (15g, 32a), the leading mark for all ECHL rookies at the time, before his promotion to Ontario. The Swamp Rabbits leading scorer rejoins the ECHL ranks, where he currently sits eighth among all players in total scoring. Following his last appearance in Greenville, the Ierullo posted 22 points (8g, 14a) in 12 games.

Kemp, 22, made four appearances for Ontario during his first call-up of the 2022-23 season. In just 20 games for Greenville this season, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native has posted 19 points (9g, 10a) for the Navy and Orange and rejoins the club as the sixth leading scorer. In 50 games for the Swamp Rabbits in two seasons, Kemp has averaged over a point per game, tallying 56 points (26g, 30a) over that span.

Greenville begins a three-game road trip on Wednesday night, as it travels to Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia for a 7:00 p.m. meeting with divisional rivals the Atlanta Galdiators.

