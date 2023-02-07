Toledo's Lethemon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - John Lethemon of the Toledo Walleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

Lethemon went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .984 in two appearances last week.

The 26-year-old made 20 saves in a 5-1 win against Kansas City on Friday and stopped all 40 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory over Wheeling on Sunday.

Under contract to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Lethemon is 11-1-3 in 19 appearances for the Walleye. He ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.35 goals-against average, is tied for third with two shutouts and is tied for fifth with a .918 save percentage.

A native of Northfield, Michigan, Lethemon has appeared in 76 career ECHL games with Toledo and Greenville posting a record of 39-17-14 with five shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Prior to turning pro, Lethemon saw action in 101 career games at Michigan State University where he was 38-55-5 with nine shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Runners-Up: Chase Perry, Allen (2-0-0, 1.01 GAA, .966 save pct.) and Hunter Jones, Iowa (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .959 save pct.)

Also Nominated: Ryan Bednard (Greenville), Olof Lindbom (Jacksonville), Clay Stevenson (South Carolina), Colten Ellis (Tulsa) and Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.