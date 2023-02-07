Toledo's Lethemon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - John Lethemon of the Toledo Walleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
Lethemon went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .984 in two appearances last week.
The 26-year-old made 20 saves in a 5-1 win against Kansas City on Friday and stopped all 40 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory over Wheeling on Sunday.
Under contract to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Lethemon is 11-1-3 in 19 appearances for the Walleye. He ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.35 goals-against average, is tied for third with two shutouts and is tied for fifth with a .918 save percentage.
A native of Northfield, Michigan, Lethemon has appeared in 76 career ECHL games with Toledo and Greenville posting a record of 39-17-14 with five shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.
Prior to turning pro, Lethemon saw action in 101 career games at Michigan State University where he was 38-55-5 with nine shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.
Runners-Up: Chase Perry, Allen (2-0-0, 1.01 GAA, .966 save pct.) and Hunter Jones, Iowa (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .959 save pct.)
Also Nominated: Ryan Bednard (Greenville), Olof Lindbom (Jacksonville), Clay Stevenson (South Carolina), Colten Ellis (Tulsa) and Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita).
