Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 17

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) grabbed three points in a three-in-three weekend down in Tulsa over the weekend. Idaho will now host Tulsa this week for a three-game series.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 8 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Feb. 10 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

Idaho Steelheads (33-8-0-2, 68pts)

Wichita Thunder (25-16-3-0, 53pts)

Allen Americans (21-21-1-0, 43pts)

Kansas City Mavericks (19-18-5-0, 43pts)

Rapid City Rush (20-23-1-0, 41pts)

Utah Grizzlies (19-23-1-0, 39pts)

Tulsa Oilers (15-19-7-1, 38pts)

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

Games Played Games Remaining

Utah Grizzlies 15 (11-4-0) 3 (2H / 1A)

Rapid City Rush 11 (8-2-0-1) 3 (3A)

Wichita Thunder 6 (5-1-0-0) 1 (1A)

Allen Americans 3 (3-0-0-0) 5 (2H / 3A)

Worcester Railers 3 (3-0-0-0)

Iowa Heartlanders 2 (2-0-0-0)

Tulsa Oilers 3 (1-1-0-1) 3 (3H)

Kansas City Mavericks 8 (3H / 5A)

Maine Mariners 3 (3H)

Orlando Solar Bears 3 (3H)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 3 Idaho (4) at Tulsa (3)

The Steelheads never trailed in the game receiving goals from A.J. White (15th), Wade Murphy (10th), Ryan Dmowski (19th), and Zane Franklin (8th). The Oilers rattled off three unanswered goals in a 2:20 span with under seven minutes to play in regulation but Rémi Poirier (29 saves) and Idaho were able to hang on for the victory.

Saturday, Feb. 4 Tulsa (4) vs. Idaho (3) SO

Idaho led 1-0 after the first 20 minutes thanks to a goal from Justin Ducharme (5th). Tulsa grabbed a 2-1 lead about midway through the second period, but it wouldn't hold long as Zach Walker (5th) evened the score with 9:22 to play in the middle frame. Justin Misiak (7th) made it 3-2 Steelheads with 8:29 to play in regulation but the Oilers grabbed a power-play score 1:26 later. Idaho went to the box on two different occasions in the overtime session but were able to kill off both. Both A.J. White and Owen Headrick were unable to score in the shootout. After a save by Adam Scheel on Tulsa's first shooter, shooters two and three both found the back of the net.

Sunday, Feb. 5 Tulsa (6) vs. Idaho (3)

The six goals allowed by the Steelheads were the most goals surrendered in a game this season. Idaho led 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 on a pair of goals from Justin Ducharme (6/7th) and Owen Headrick (7th). From there the Oilers scored twice midway through the middle frame in a 2:11 span to capture a 4-3 lead. Tulsa scored 3:21 into the third making it 5-3 and capped off the win with an empty net goal with 3:27 to play.

RECENT MILESTONES

#6 Wade Murphy played in his 150th career ECHL game on Saturday night and set a personal best in a single season in goals (10) with a tally on Friday night. His previous high was (9) during the 2018-19 season in 54 games splitting time with Kalamazoo and Maine.

#18 A.J. White scored for his third straight game on Friday night tying his personal matching his personal best which he accomplished twice during the 2019-20 season.

#31 Rémi Poirier won his 12th straight game on Friday night which moved him into a tie for fourth all-time in consecutive wins in ECHL history. His win streak was snapped Sunday in the loss.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#7 Owen Headrick is three goals shy of tying Jeremy Mylymok (2000-01) for most goals by a defenseman in Steelheads history.

#11 Justin Ducharme is one game shy of 50 career ECHL games.

#15 Ryan Dmowski is eight games shy of 100 career ECHL games, one goal shy of 50, four assists shy of 50, and five points shy of 100. He is seven games shy of 50 as a Steelhead and four points shy of 50.

#18 A.J. White is two games shy of tying Darrell Hay for second most as a Steelhead (320), two goals (83) shy of tying Lance Galbraith for fourth all-time, and six assists (154) shy of tying Darrell Hay for second all-time. He is (11) points shy of 300 career ECHL/Pro points.

#26 Jade Miller is one goal (11) shy of tying his single season high and nine games shy of 150 career ECHL/Pro games.

#29 Willie Knierim is four games shy of 50 career pro games, all of which have come with the Steelheads.

#34 Colton Kehler is two games shy of 100 career Steelhead games.

#37 Zane Franklin is five games shy of 100 career ECHL/Pro games.

#43 Matt Register is four goals shy of 100 career ECHL goals.

#55 Zach Walker is five games shy of 100 career Steelhead games.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#3 Nick Canade has points in back-to-back games (1-1-2).

#6 Wade Murphy has points in two of his last three games (1-2-3), four of his last six (2-3-5), seven of his last 11 (4-7-11) and at least one point in 18 of 30 games.

#7 Owen Headrick leads all ECHL defensemen in points (39) and goals (12). He is tied for first amongst defenders in power-play goals (6) and tied for third in power-play points (17). He is tied for second amongst ECHL rookies in man advantage points. He has points in three straight games (1-2-3), 13 of his last 16 (4-12-16), 29 of his last 34 (12-23-35), and at least one point in 30 of 38 games.

#10 Antonio Stranges has points in five of eight games (3-5-8).

#11 Justin Ducharme has goals in back-to-back games (3G) and points in eight straight (5-5-10). He has a point in 12 of 14 games.

#15 Ryan Dmowski has points in three of his last four games (2-1-3), four of his last six (3-2-5), five of his last eight (3-3-6), six of his last 10 (3-5-8), nine of his last 14 (5-7-12). He has a point in 29 and a goal in 16 of 43 games.

#18 A.J. White has points in six of his last eight (5-4-9). He has points in 10 of his last 15 games (9-7-16), 15 of his last 25 (13-11-24), and 16 of his last 27 (13-12-24). Over his last 35 games he has tallied a point in 21 games (13-18-31).

#19 Justin Misiak has points in five of his last eight games (3-2-5).

#29 Willie Knierim has points in 11 of his last 16 games (6-8-14).

#43 Matt Register leads the ECHL at (+40) and has been an even or plus rating in 37 of 43 games. He has points in six of his last seven games (1-8-11) and 13 of his last 22 games (4-14-18).

#47 Patrick Kudla is tied for second amongst ECHL defensemen in scoring (6-28-34) and has a point in 23 of 41 games.

#55 Zach Walker has points in three straight games (1-3-4), one game shy of tying his career best which he notched twice last season.

#74 Cody Haiskanen is second amongst ECHL skaters at (+31).

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored the most goals for this season (176) averaging (4.09) per game. They have scored four or more goals in 16 of their last 25 games and five or more in 14 of their last 30. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 28 games this year posting a record of (27-1) when doing so.

DEPTH IN SCORING

Eight different players have double digits in goals while eleven different skaters have 20+ points. Of the 24 skaters to play for Idaho this year 20 have scored at least one goal while 19 have double digits in points.

DEFENSIVE SCORING

The Steelheads have produced the most points from the blueline in the entire ECHL (27-118-145). Last year Idaho had (31-139-170) from the backend.

AWARD WINNING GOALTENDERS

Last week the ECHL announced Rémi Poirier as goaltender of the month for January. The 21-year-old went 6-0-0 with one shutout, 1.32 goals against average and a save percentage of .947. It was the second straight month that the Farnham, QC native collected the award after going 5-1-0 with one shutout, 1.17 goals against average and a save percentage of .958. He became the first ECHL goaltender since South Carolina's Jeff Jakaitis (Feb./Mar. 2015) to win the award in back-to-back months. Collectively, the Steelheads have won the goalie of the month award in three straight months as Jake Kupsky received the honor in the month of November. It's just the second time in league history that a team has won the award in three straight months as the Utah Grizzlies did so back in 2013 (Oct, Nov, Dec). The Steelheads goaltending tandem has also won goalie of the week twice this year; (Adam Scheel, Dec.26-Jan.1) and (Rémi Poirier, Dec. 12-18).

OVERALL GOAL DIFFERNTIALS

Idaho has scored the most goals for (176) and allowed the fewest (94) for the best goal differential (+82).

SCORING BY PERIOD

First Period: Idaho is tied for second in goals scored (53) while allowing the fewest (25). The (+28) goal differential is the best.

Second Period: Idaho has scored the most goals (62) while allowing the fewest (32) a goal differential of (+30).

Third Period: Idaho has scored the most goals (60) while tied for the fewest allowed (35), a goal differential of (+25).

INSIDE THE TOP TEN IN SPECIAL TEAMS

Idaho ranks seventh on the power-play (36/158, 22.8%).The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in three of their last five games and in 25 of their first 42 games including nine multi-power play goal games. Idaho ranks first on the penalty kill (132/155, 85.2%) and are (26/30, 87%) in their last 10 games. They have allowed a power-play goal against in just 16 games this season including six multi-man advantage goal games.

SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS EVERYBODY

Idaho ranks second in shots for averaging (36.25) per game. They have recorded 40+ shots 16 times this season. The Steelheads rank second in shots against averaging (28.70) shots against per game holding their opponents to 25 or fewer shots 14 times.

SCORING FIRST

Idaho has scored first 28 times this season, tied second most in the league, and have a record of (24-3) when scoring first. The Steelheads have scored first in five straight games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (19)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (28)

Points: Owen Headrick (46)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+40)

PIMS: Ryan Dmowski (46)

PPGs: Owen Headrick (6)

SHGs: A.J. White, Ty Pelton-Byce (2)

GWGs: Owen Headrick, A.J. White (4)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (200)

Wins: Rémi Poirier (16)

GAA: Rémi Poirier (1.93)

SV%: Rémi Poirier (.930)

