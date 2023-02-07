Affiliate Report: February 7, 2023

LA KINGS

28-18-7 | 2nd in Pacific

With the All-Star Game this weekend in the NHL, Kevin Fiala represented the Kings in South Florida. Fiala played on the Pacific All-Star team scoring a pair of points on the weekend. The 26-year-old has tallied 53 points (18g, 35a) this season, before earning his All-Star selection.

With the All-Star festivities complete, the Kings are back in action on home ice this weekend. Their lone game, on Saturday night, sees the Pittsburgh Penguins, who currently hold a 24-16-9 record, come to Crypto.com Arena. LA is currently tied with Seattle for first place in the Pacific Division with 63 points.

Upcoming Games:

Sat. Feb. 11 - Pittsburgh (24-16-9) at LA (28-18-7)

Mon. Feb. 13 - Buffalo (26-19-4) at LA (28-18-7)

ONTARIO REIGN

24-17-1-1 | 5th in Pacific

RABBITS WITH THE REIGN: Alex Ierullo (F), Brett Kemp (F) Nikita Pavlychev (F)

The Ontario Reign opened last week's slate on Friday night at home against the Tucson Roadrunners. It was the first of a back-to-backs between the two teams. Heading into Friday's contest, Ontario held a 2-1 record against Tucson this season.

On Friday night, the Reign had trouble getting anything going offensively as Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped all 23 shots faced against the Reign offense, pitching a shutout. Cal Petersen only allowed one goal, while stopping 38 shots. Milos Kelemen iced the game for Tucson, scoring an empty-net goal in the closing minutes to secure a 2-0 victory for the Roadrunners.

The very next day the two sides would face-off once again in Ontario. The Reign would bounce back in an emphatic way, scoring three first period goals. Tyler Madden led Ontario with three points (2g, 1a). Ontario's penalty-killers went a perfect five-for-five, while the defense held the Roadrunners to just two goals in the contest. Cal Petersen earned first star honors, stopping 36 shots in the game to secure a 5-2 victory.

With the AHL All-Star challenge on Monday night, Reign forward T.J. Tynan represented Ontario amongst the AHL's best. The 30-year-old spent the month of January racking up 25 points in 14 games on three goals and 22 assists, earning his first AHL Player of the Month award. Tynan recorded three goals, and three assists in four games for the Pacific Division All-Stars on Monday night.

Ontario will head on the road for two games this weekend and will face off against Bakersfield Condors first on Friday night. The Condors currently hold an 18-22-2-1 record, placing them in 7th place in the Pacific Division. Bakersfield is 11 points behind Ontario in the standings.

Upcoming Games:

Fri. Feb. 10 - Ontario (24-17-1-1) at Bakersfield (18-22-2-1)

Sat. Feb. 11 - Ontario (24-17-1-1) at Henderson (16-27-0-4)

