Royals Host Railers in Morning Face-Off on Education Day

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a four-game week against Worcester Railers on Tuesday, February 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena

The home game features the Education Day Game promotional game presented by Customers Bank. Join the Royals for education based entertainment and fun tailored to students. An educational learning packet will be provided along with bus Parking outside the arena for school districts attending the morning game.

Reading holds a 26-13-2 record after defeating Adirondack in their previous game, 6-1, on Saturday, February 4 at Santander Arena. Jacob Gaucher led the Royals with his third multi-goal game of his professional career as well as the game-winning goal. Kaden Fulcher improved to 2-3 in net with Reading this season after saving 20 of 21 shots faced.

The Royals hoist an all-time record to 31-14-6 against Worcester and suffered a two-game sweep by the Railers completed in their previous meeting on Saturday, January 27, 3-2. Prior to the series, Reading swept the Railers in a two-game series with victories on Friday, January 6 (5-4 OTW) and Saturday, January 7 (2-1 W).

Reading has outscored the Railers 21-17 this season and leads the season series, with a record of 3-1-1 against Worcester. The Royals have won 13 of their last 17 face-offs with the Railers dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .659 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 21-7-2 divisional record against divisional opponents (.733%), good for the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents. The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who post a 32-11-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 25-14-1-1 record. Worcester holds fourth in the standings with a 22-20-3-0 record while Adirondack (15-20-5-1) and Trois-Rivières (17-25-2-0) tie for fifth place in the division with 36 points. Norfolk (8-33-1-2) sits at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with two wins in their last 10 games.

Worcester suffered their second three-game series sweep of the season at the hands of the South Carolina Stingrays with losses on Friday, February 3, 3-2, Saturday, February 4, 3-1, and Sunday, February 5, 4-2. Previously, the Railers fell to the league's best team, the Idaho Steelheads (33-8-0-2) at home on December 7, 9 and 10.The Railers have dropped seven of their last 10 games, and are 1-3-1 over their last five games on the road. Forward Reece Newkirk leads the Railers in goals (15) while forward Quinn Ryan leads the team in assists (23) and points (35).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against Adirondack:

Streaks:

Defenseman Colin Felix Is on a six-game point streak (1 G, 5 A)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a five-game point streak (4 G, 3 A)

Milestones:

Defenseman Colin Felix set a professional career high six-game point streak with an assist

Defenseman Dominic Cormier skated in his 150th ECHL career game

Forward Charlie Gerard matched his season-high five-game point streak with a goal

Forward Alec Butcher skates in his 200th professional career game vs. Worcester

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 10th in the league in points (44)

Among rookies, Newton is tied for third in goals (21) and points

Forward Charlie Gerard is fourth in the league in shots on goal (161 SOG)

Defenseman Colin Felix leads all rookies in fighting majors (6) and is fourth among rookies in penalty minutes (84), tied for third in minor penalties (27)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 7th among defensemen in points (28)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 18th among defensemen in points (22)

Among defensemen, Millman is tied for second in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is 12th among goaltenders in goals-against average (2.76 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is sixth in GAA

