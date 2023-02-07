John Lethemon Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender John Lethemon is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
Lethemon went a perfect 2-0-0 last weekend with a 40-save shutout on Sunday vs. Wheeling while allowing just one goal in 21 shots in Toledo's 5-1 win over Kansas City Friday. The 26-year-old is 11-1-3 on the season while ranked third in the ECHL in goals against average (2.35) and is tied for fifth with a .918 save percentage. Lethemon has won seven straight starts allowing a total of just six goals. His goals against average in that span is 0.84 with a save percentage of .971.
The native of Northfield, Michigan has appeared in 76 career ECHL contests between Toledo and Greenville with a 39-17-14 record with five shutouts. Two of his five career shutouts have come in his last three starts. He owns a career 2.62 GAA and .910 SVP. Before he joined the professional ranks, Lethemon backstopped Michigan State where he was 38-55-5 with nine shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and a .911 SVP for the Spartans. In the 2019-2020 season he was named to the Big Ten Second Team All-Star squad with a college-best 2.13 GAA.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2023
- John Lethemon Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Lethemon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 17 - Idaho Steelheads
- Affiliate Report: February 7, 2023 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Host Railers in Morning Face-Off on Education Day - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.