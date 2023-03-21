Thunder Sign Michigan State's Erik Middendorf

March 21, 2023







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed forward Erik Middendorf to a standard player contract.

Middendorf, 22, finished up his two seasons at Michigan State University (NCAA D1) where he recorded 19 goals and 17 assists in 73 games played. The Scottsdale, Arizona native also played 47 games for Colorado College (NCAA D1) and totaled seven goals and six assists.

In between Colorado College and Michigan State University, Middendorf played 85 games for the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel and had 44 goals and 48 assists and served as the team's captain in 2020-21.

Prior to that, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward played for the United States National Team Development Program from 2016 to 2018.

The Thunder host Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center on March 24 and 25 against Worcester. Paint the Ice Night is after the game on March 24 and specialty jerseys will be auctioned off following the game on March 25! Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

