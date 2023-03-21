Solar Bears Loan Nathan Burke to San Jose Barracuda

March 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Solar Bears forward Nathan Burke has been loaned to the San Jose Barracuda, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) San Jose Sharks, after signing an amateur tryout agreement (ATO), the Hockey Club announced today.

Burke, 24, played 36 games during the 2022-23 season at Bowling Green State University (BGSU), notching NCAA career-highs is goals (17), assists (12), and points (29). The Scottsdale, Arizona native finished a five-year NCAA career at University of Minnesota (2018-2021) and Bowling Green State University (2021-2023) with 46 goals and 34 assists in 157 games.

During his career at BGSU, Burke was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for top NCAA player in Men's Ice Hockey for the 2021-22 season. That same year, Burke was Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) All-Academic Team and was a CCHA Scholar Athlete.

Burke was part of the University of Minnesota Team that went on to win the Big Ten Championship during the 2020-21 season.

Prior to his collegiate career, Burke led the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in scoring during the 2017-18 season, scoring 32 goals and 24 assists for 56 points in 60 games. Burke added two more goals in five playoff games that season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Maine Mariners for their only trip to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, March 22. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Orlando welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen back to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 24. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

