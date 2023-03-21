Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 21
March 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
The Oilers travel to Kansas City for games Friday and Saturday before hosting first-ever Pucks 'N Paws game at the BOK on Sunday
OVERALL RECORD: 19-32-7-1
LAST WEEK: 0-3-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Eddie Matsushima is on a three-game point streak (2G, 1A)
. Blake McLaughlin has four points in his last four games (2G, 2A)
. Kylor Wall recorded his first, professional multi-point game (2A) on March 19
. Tyler Poulsen scored the Oilers' second penalty-shot goal this season on March 19 (Eddie Matsushima, Dec. 2)
. Tag Bertuzzi has three points in his last three games (1G, 2A)
. Dante Sheriff notched his first, professional multi-goal game on March 17 (2G)
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 9-4-0-1 when leading after the first period
. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods
(12- 0-2-0)
. The Oilers are .500 (14-14-3-1) at home this season
. The Oilers are 4-4-2-1 on Sundays
. Tulsa has a 18-7-1-1 record when allowing three or less goals
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, March 17- The Monument - Rapid City Rush
- Rush won game 6-4
- Alex Aleardi opened the scoring, finished with three points (2G, 1A)
- Tulsa out shot the Rush 41-25
- Oilers went 0/2 on the PP, Rush 0/1
- Adam Carlson made 37 saves on 41 shots
- Dante Sheriff, Tag Bertuzzi and Black McLaughlin all had two-point nights
Saturday, March 18- The Monument - Rapid City Rush
- Rush won game 3-1
- Rapid City out shot the Oilers 40-31
- Oilers 0/6 on PP Rush went 0/6
- Riley Morris stopped 37 of 39 shots
- Adam Carlson made 30 saves
- Eddie Matsushima was the only Oiler to record a point
Sunday , March 19 - The Monument - Rapid City Rush
- Rush won the game 4-3
- Tulsa went 1/5 on PP, Rush 0/3-
- Oilers out shot Rush 47-27, including 19-3 in the second period
. Tyler Poulsen scored via penalty shot
. Jarod Hilderman and Kylor Wall both had two-assist games
. Alex Aleardi recorded his second two-goal game of the weekend
. Daniil Chechelvev stopped 44 of 47 shots
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Friday, March 24 at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena- 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 25 at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 26vs Kansas City - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 44 - Eddie Matsushima, Tag Bertuzzi
GOALS: 27 - Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 27- Tyler Poulsen
PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brennan Blaszczak
PIMS: 80 - Alex Kromm
PP GOALS: 10 - Tag Bertuzzi
SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 7 - Eddie Matsuhima
SHOTS: 166 - Eddie Matsushima
WINS: 5 - Daniel Mannella
GAA: 3.35- Riley Morris
SAVE %: .897 - Riley Morris
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 39/234 (16.7%)
Last Week - 1/13 (15.4%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -200/257 (77.8%)
Last Week - 10/10 (100%)
