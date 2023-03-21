Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 21

The Oilers travel to Kansas City for games Friday and Saturday before hosting first-ever Pucks 'N Paws game at the BOK on Sunday

OVERALL RECORD: 19-32-7-1

LAST WEEK: 0-3-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Eddie Matsushima is on a three-game point streak (2G, 1A)

. Blake McLaughlin has four points in his last four games (2G, 2A)

. Kylor Wall recorded his first, professional multi-point game (2A) on March 19

. Tyler Poulsen scored the Oilers' second penalty-shot goal this season on March 19 (Eddie Matsushima, Dec. 2)

. Tag Bertuzzi has three points in his last three games (1G, 2A)

. Dante Sheriff notched his first, professional multi-goal game on March 17 (2G)

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 9-4-0-1 when leading after the first period

. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods

(12- 0-2-0)

. The Oilers are .500 (14-14-3-1) at home this season

. The Oilers are 4-4-2-1 on Sundays

. Tulsa has a 18-7-1-1 record when allowing three or less goals

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 17- The Monument - Rapid City Rush

- Rush won game 6-4

- Alex Aleardi opened the scoring, finished with three points (2G, 1A)

- Tulsa out shot the Rush 41-25

- Oilers went 0/2 on the PP, Rush 0/1

- Adam Carlson made 37 saves on 41 shots

- Dante Sheriff, Tag Bertuzzi and Black McLaughlin all had two-point nights

Saturday, March 18- The Monument - Rapid City Rush

- Rush won game 3-1

- Rapid City out shot the Oilers 40-31

- Oilers 0/6 on PP Rush went 0/6

- Riley Morris stopped 37 of 39 shots

- Adam Carlson made 30 saves

- Eddie Matsushima was the only Oiler to record a point

Sunday , March 19 - The Monument - Rapid City Rush

- Rush won the game 4-3

- Tulsa went 1/5 on PP, Rush 0/3-

- Oilers out shot Rush 47-27, including 19-3 in the second period

. Tyler Poulsen scored via penalty shot

. Jarod Hilderman and Kylor Wall both had two-assist games

. Alex Aleardi recorded his second two-goal game of the weekend

. Daniil Chechelvev stopped 44 of 47 shots

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Friday, March 24 at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena- 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 26vs Kansas City - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 44 - Eddie Matsushima, Tag Bertuzzi

GOALS: 27 - Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 27- Tyler Poulsen

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brennan Blaszczak

PIMS: 80 - Alex Kromm

PP GOALS: 10 - Tag Bertuzzi

SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 7 - Eddie Matsuhima

SHOTS: 166 - Eddie Matsushima

WINS: 5 - Daniel Mannella

GAA: 3.35- Riley Morris

SAVE %: .897 - Riley Morris

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 39/234 (16.7%)

Last Week - 1/13 (15.4%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -200/257 (77.8%)

Last Week - 10/10 (100%)

