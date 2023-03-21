Tyler Wall Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The ECHL announced today that Tyler Wall of the South Carolina Stingrays has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 13-19.

Wall posted a perfect 3-0-0 record with one shutout, a 1.67 goals-against average, and a .929 save percentage against the Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates last week. He stopped 65-of-70 shots, and his strong play helped the Stingrays move back to the top of the South Division.

Wall opened the week by turning back 24 shots in a 5-3 win on the road over Jacksonville on March 15th. He followed the performance with a 22-save shutout, his first of the season, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on March 18th. Wall finished the week leading South Carolina to a 5-2 win behind 19 saves over the Icemen on March 19th.

Wall is the second Stingrays netminder to earn the honor this season, joining Clay Stevenson who was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of November 28-December 3.

Under contract with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League, Wall has suited up for 28 games with the Stingrays, notching a record of 16-10-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage, and one shutout this season. The native of Leamington, ON is 21-13-1 in two seasons of ECHL hockey with Jacksonville and South Carolina, posting a 2.73 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL draft, Wall appeared in 15 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack and has a 4-8-1 record with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. Prior to going pro, Wall played four seasons at UMass-Lowell with a record of 58-34-10, a 2.28 goals-against average, a save percentage of .918, and nine shutouts while leading the team to a Hockey East Championship in 2017.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum to host the Maine Mariners for the first time in franchise history next Saturday, March 25th at 6:05 p.m.

