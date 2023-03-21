K-Wings Add Two Forwards in Keefer & Pilon

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the signing of rookie forwards David Keefer and Drake Pilon to standard player contracts Tuesday.

Keefer, 25, played five seasons of NCAA hockey for both Michigan State (2017-2019) and Northern Michigan University (2020-2023), earning the alternate captain role in his senior season with the Wildcats (28gp, 15g, 10a).

The 5-foot 10-inch, Howell, MI native scored 31 goals, notched 38 assists and totaled 48 penalty minutes in 150 career games played for Michigan State and Northern Michigan.

Pilon, 24, joins the K-Wings after playing three seasons for the University of Prince Edward Island, scoring 19 goals with 14 assists and 147 penalty minutes in 73 games played from 2019-2023. In his senior season, Pilon scored 12 goals with seven assists and 62 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot 10-inch, Sault Ste. Marie, ON native also played three seasons for the Sudbury Wolves (OHL) from 2016-2019, scoring 31 goals with 38 assists and 304 penalty minutes in 176 games played.

Kalamazoo also announced the release of forwards Darby Llewellyn and Leif Mattson to make room on the active roster.

The K-Wings hit the road this weekend, starting with a matchup against the Wheeling Nailers (25-31-5-0) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. EDT at WesBanco Arena.

