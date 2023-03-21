ECHL Transactions - March 21
March 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 21, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Jamie Dorsey, D
Iowa:
Nick Cardelli, F
Kalamazoo:
Leif Mattson, F
Darby Llewellyn, F
Savannah:
Aaron Aragon, F
Cody Karpinski, G
Connor Graham, F
Trois-Rivières:
William Lavalliere, G
D-Jay Jerome, F
Dillon Hill, D
Jack Flaman, F
Wheeling:
Lane Gilliss, F
Worcester:
Zack Bross, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Brett Van Os, F from Wichita
Indy:
Tyler Kobryn, F from Atlanta
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Matt Slick, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Erik Middendorf, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Theut, G assigned by Utica
Add Patrick Grasso, F returned from loan to Utica
Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
Delete Xavier Parent, F recalled by Utica
Delete Mike Robinson, G loaned to Utica
Atlanta:
Add Todd Goehring, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michal Mrazik, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Zac Masson, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Greenville:
Add Joe Gatenby, D assigned by Ontario
Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Colin Bilek, F recalled by Rockford [3/20]
Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Rockford [3/20]
Iowa:
Add Jesse Jacques, F activated from reserve
Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add David Keefer, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Drake Pilon, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Elias Rosen, D signed contract, transferred from ATO
Delete Elias Rosen, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Mitch Fossier, F returned from loan to Providence
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Orlando:
Delete Nathan Burke, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Savannah:
Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson
Add Colin Doyle, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Troy Lajeunesse, F signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Jake Willets, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Charlie Curti, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval
Add Thomas Caron, F assigned by Manitoba
Add Sam Dunn, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bradley Johnson, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jordan Martel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Delete Cam Strong, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Wheeling:
Add Tanner Laderoute, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Wishman, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Wishman, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Johnson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2023
- Walleye Sign Defenseman Jake Willets - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - March 21 - ECHL
- Fossier Returns to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Cincinnati for 3 Game Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Loan Nathan Burke to San Jose Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Sign Michigan State's Erik Middendorf - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Add Two Forwards in Keefer & Pilon - Kalamazoo Wings
- Harper Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's Harper Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 21 - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Sign Ferris State Captain Matt Slick - Adirondack Thunder
- Tyler Wall Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Wall Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.