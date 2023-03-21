ECHL Transactions - March 21

March 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 21, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jamie Dorsey, D

Iowa:

Nick Cardelli, F

Kalamazoo:

Leif Mattson, F

Darby Llewellyn, F

Savannah:

Aaron Aragon, F

Cody Karpinski, G

Connor Graham, F

Trois-Rivières:

William Lavalliere, G

D-Jay Jerome, F

Dillon Hill, D

Jack Flaman, F

Wheeling:

Lane Gilliss, F

Worcester:

Zack Bross, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Brett Van Os, F from Wichita

Indy:

Tyler Kobryn, F from Atlanta

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Matt Slick, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Erik Middendorf, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Theut, G assigned by Utica

Add Patrick Grasso, F returned from loan to Utica

Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

Delete Xavier Parent, F recalled by Utica

Delete Mike Robinson, G loaned to Utica

Atlanta:

Add Todd Goehring, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michal Mrazik, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Zac Masson, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Greenville:

Add Joe Gatenby, D assigned by Ontario

Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Colin Bilek, F recalled by Rockford [3/20]

Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Rockford [3/20]

Iowa:

Add Jesse Jacques, F activated from reserve

Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add David Keefer, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Drake Pilon, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Elias Rosen, D signed contract, transferred from ATO

Delete Elias Rosen, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Mitch Fossier, F returned from loan to Providence

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Orlando:

Delete Nathan Burke, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Savannah:

Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson

Add Colin Doyle, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Troy Lajeunesse, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Jake Willets, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Charlie Curti, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval

Add Thomas Caron, F assigned by Manitoba

Add Sam Dunn, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bradley Johnson, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jordan Martel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Delete Cam Strong, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Wheeling:

Add Tanner Laderoute, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Wishman, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Wishman, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Johnson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.