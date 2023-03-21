Adirondack's Harper Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Shane Harper of the Adirondack Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 13-19. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Harper scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games at Newfoundland last week.

The 34-year-old had three assists in a 5-4 overtime loss on Wednesday, scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-2 win on Friday and tallied a goal in a 5-4 shootout loss on Saturday.

A native of Valencia, California, Harper leads the Thunder, and is tied for 14th in the ECHL, with 61 points (19g-42a) in 53 games this season.

Harper has recorded 185 points (77g-108a) in 164 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Trenton and Greenville and has added 183 points (85g-98a) in 400 career American Hockey League games with Utica, Springfield, Chicago, Albany, Portland and Adirondack. During the 2016-17 season, he had three points (2g-1a) in 14 National Hockey League games with Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Harper posted 214 points (100g-114a) in 335 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Shane Harper, a case of pucks will be donated to an Adirondack youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner-Up: Alec Butcher, Reading (3 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Liam Coughlin, Worcester (3 gp, 5g, 0a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Hank Crone (Allen), Blake Winiecki (Florida), Drake Rymsha (Fort Wayne), Ethan Cap (Greenville), Casey Carreau (Kansas City), Alex Aleardi (Rapid City), Connor Moore (South Carolina) and Ryan Cox (Toledo).

