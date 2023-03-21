Harper Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

GLENS FALLS - Adirondack Thunder captain Shane Harper has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 13-19. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Harper, 34, scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games at Newfoundland last week. The Valencia, California native had three assists in a 5-4 overtime loss on Wednesday, scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-2 win on Friday and tallied a goal in a 5-4 shootout loss on Saturday.

Harper leads the Thunder, and is tied for 14th in the ECHL, with 61 points (19g-42a) in 53 games this season.

Harper has recorded 185 points (77g-108a) in 164 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Trenton and Greenville and has added 183 points (85g-98a) in 400 career American Hockey League games with Utica, Springfield, Chicago, Albany, Portland, and Adirondack.

During the 2016-17 season, he had three points in 14 National Hockey League games with Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Harper tallied 214 points (100g-114a) in 335 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Shane Harper, a case of pucks will be donated to an Adirondack youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

