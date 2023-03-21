Walleye Sign Defenseman Jake Willets
March 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and defenseman Jake Willets have agreed to terms.
Willets, who resides in Monroe, Michigan, will join the Walleye after completing his final college year at Lake Superior State. He posted 12 points (4G, 8A) for the Lakers this season. It was his second year at Lake Superior after starting his college career at Ferris State. In total, the 23-year-old appeared in 120 college games between the two with 54 points (15G, 39A) and 89 penalty minutes. Willets was named to the WCHA All-Rookie team for his efforts with Ferris State in the 2019-2020 season.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Jake Willets with Lake Superior State
