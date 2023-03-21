Thunder Sign Ferris State Captain Matt Slick

March 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Matt Slick to a standard player contract.

Slick, 24, joins the Thunder after finishing his senior season at Ferris State University (NCAA D1) where he recorded four goals and six assists in 33 games. The Buffalo, NY native played the first four seasons at College of the Holy Cross and served as the team's captain in 2020-21. In 154 collegiate games, Slick has 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points.

The 6-foot-2, 216-pound defenseman was a two-time Atlantic Hockey Defenseman of the Wek and helped the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) to an RBC Cup National Championship in 2018.

The Thunder host Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center on March 24 and 25 against Worcester. Paint the Ice Night is after the game on March 24 and specialty jerseys will be auctioned off following the game on March 25! Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.