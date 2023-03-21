Tim Tebow Becomes First Inductee into the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack is pleased to announce that the team inducted Tim Tebow into the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame, Presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships, during the first intermission of the Icemen's game this past Saturday, March 18 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame is a newly created gallery at the Community First Igloo that will recognize the achievements of athletes who are from or have competed in sports at any level in the region. Inductees will have displayed excellence in athletics throughout their career and have also made significant impacts to the communities of Northeast Florida.

Tebow became the first infuctee into the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame during an intermission ceremony on Saturday. A life-sized bobblehead figure of Tebow was unveiled and will remain on display at the Community First Igloo for all to see. All future inductees will be honored with their own life-sized bobblehead.

"We couldn't have a better individual to be our first inductee into the Jacksonville Sports Hall or Fame than Tim Tebow," said Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann. "Tim embodies everything this honor bestows. He is a world-class athlete that has found success in several sports and at the highest level. In addition, he has a relentless commitment to giving back to many charitable causes locally and abroad."

Tebow is a resident of Jacksonville and became a standout quarterback and tight end at Nease High School, grabbing the nation's attention with his play-making ability. He then took his talents to Gainesville, winning two BCS National Championships with the Florida Gators, and was the recipient of the Heisman Trophy. However, college football would not be where his football career would stop, as he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. Following Tim's NFL career, he transitioned into baseball with the New York Mets organization. He also became an accomplished broadcaster as well, making appearances on many major networks including ESPN. Tim gives back to the community and has established the Tim Tebow Foundation. The mission of the Tim Tebow Foundation is to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The Tim Tebow Foundation is currently fighting for those who can't fight for themselves, right here in Jacksonville and in over 70 countries, through 4 primary ministry focuses and 16 initiatives.

