South Carolina's Wall Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tyler Wall of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 13-19.

Wall went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929 in three appearances last week.

The 25-year-old made 24 saves in a 5-3 win at Jacksonville on Wednesday, stopped all 22 shots in a 6-0 victory over Savannah on Saturday and turned aside 19 shots in a 5-2 win against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Wall has appeared in 28 games with the Stingrays this season, going 16-10-1 with one shutout, a 2.83 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

A native of Leamington, Ontario, Wall has seen action in 36 career ECHL games with South Carolina and Jacksonville posting an overall record of 21-13-1 with two shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 905. He has also appeared in 15 career AHL games with Hartford.

Prior to turning pro, Wall saw action in 103 career games at UMass-Lowell where he went 58-34-10 with nine shutouts, a 2.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.

Runner-Up: Mark Sinclair, Cincinnati (3-0-0, 1.36 GAA, .925 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Chase Perry (Allen), Hunter Jones (Iowa), Shane Starrett (Kansas City), Adam Carlson (Rapid City), Pat Nagle (Reading), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Joe Vrbetic (Trois-Rivières).

