Fossier Returns to Mariners

March 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Forward Mitch Fossier has been returned to the Mariners from the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins, where he was loaned last Friday. The University of Maine alumnus is currently the Mariners' fourth leading scorer.

It was Fossier's second loan to Providence this season, having first gone up one month ago. During that stint, he appeared in one game for the P-Bruins, at Hartford on February 18th, and had an assist. This past weekend, he skated in Providence's home-and-home series against Springfield on Saturday and Sunday, but did not register a point. Fossier also has 19 games of prior AHL experience with the Rockford Ice Hogs in the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old forward is in his first ECHL season with the Mariners and has registered over a point-per-game, with 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 34 contests. Fossier is originally from Alpharetta, Georgia and will get the chance to play professionally in his home state for the first time this week, when the Mariners visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday.

The southern road trip takes the Mariners first to Orlando for a Wednesday night faceoff against the Solar Bears at 7 PM. After visiting Atlanta on Friday, they finish the weekend at South Carolina Saturday and Sunday. All games can be seen and heard on the Mariners Broadcast Network, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minute prior to puck drop. They return home on Friday, March 31st for the start of the $3 Dewey's "Threekend" against the Tulsa Oilers. It's Mental Health Awareness Night ("Let's Talk About It," presented by News Center Maine) at 7:15 PM. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.