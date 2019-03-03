Thunder Receives Kalk from Orlando

March 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Corey Kalk from the Orlando Solar Bears. This completes the trade that sent forward Matt Schmalz to Orlando for Stefan Fournier and future considerations.

Kalk, 24, is in his first season as a pro. A native of Thornhill, Ontario, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward has registered 18 points (9g, 9a) in 36 games for the Solar Bears.

He recently completed a four-year career at Dartmouth College where he served as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. Kalk collected 23 points (11g, 12a) in 27 games during his junior season. Overall, he finished with 70 points (33g, 37a) in 117 career NCAA games.

The Thunder have the weekend off and will return to action next Wednesday with their first trip of the season to Boise to face the Idaho Steelheads.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.