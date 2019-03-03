Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Game 57 (Road Game 29)

Vs. Kalamazoo Wings (29-24-1-2, 61 pts)

Sunday - 3:00pm ET

Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI

Overview: The Cyclones wrap up their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo against the Wings. Cincinnati picked up a 3-2 overtime win over the Nailers on Saturday night, and maintain a 15-point lead the ECHL's Central Division over the Toledo Walleye, and a six-point lead over the Florida Everblades for the ECHL lead. Cincinnati finds themselves in a position to clinch a spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sunday if they win AND the Indy Fuel lose OR both the Indy Fuel AND the Wheeling Nailers lose in regulation OR the Cyclones lose in overtime or a shootout AND Wheeling and Indy lose in regulation.

Last Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (40-9-4-3) took down the Wheeling Nailers, 3-2 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forward Jesse Schultz and defenseman Andrew DeBrincat scored the goals in regulation, and forward Brady Vail scored the winner in overtime for the Cyclones. Cincinnati outshot the Nailers, 32-25 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 23 in the win.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (39-9-4-3) took down the Indy Fuel, 8-2, on Friday evening. Forward Pascal Aquin led the way with a pair of goals and two assists, while forward Ben Johnson chipped in two, as well. Additionally, forwards Vas Glotov, Myles Powell, Brady Vail, and Alex Wideman netted lone tallies for Cincinnati, who push their point streak to nine games. The Cyclones outshot the Fuel, 32-15 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 13 in the win.

Last Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (38-9-4-3) fell in overtime, 5-4, to the Ft. Wayne Komets on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Alex Wideman, Pascal Aquin, and Brady Vail, along with defenseman Eric Knodel netted the goals for Cincinnati, who extended their point streak to eight games. The Cyclones outshot Ft. Wayne, 31-28 on the afternoon, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 23 in the win.

Previewing Kalamazoo: The Wings enter Sunday afternoon in third-place in the ECHL's Central Division, and are tied with the Ft. Wayne Komets. Kalamazoo has dropped two in a row and are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games, and are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. The Wings have the ECHL's sixth-ranked offense in the ECHL, averaging 3.52 goals per game, however they are allowing 3.79 goals per game which is second-worst in the ECHL. They are led by forward Chris Collins who has accounted for 25 goals and 30 assists through 44 games this season. He is followed by forwards Tanner Sorenson (17g, 34a) and Kyle Blaney (10g, 25a) who round out the top three. In goal, Jake Hildebrand has skated in 39 games, posting a record of 19-14-0-1 along with a 3.60 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Sunday will be the tenth meeting on the season between the Cyclones and Wings, with Cincinnati holding an 8-0-1-0 record in those games. The teams will meet once more this season on March 16 in Cincinnati.

Next Game Preview: The Cyclones continue their stretch of four-straight on the road next Friday in Indy. Cincinnati has win six of the nine meetings against the fuel this season, including an 8-2 decision in Cincinnati this past Friday.

WIN (and an Indy loss) AND YOU'RE IN!: Cincinnati finds themselves in a position to clinch a spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sunday if they- win AND the Indy Fuel lose OR both the Indy Fuel AND the Wheeling Nailers lose in regulation OR the Cyclones lose in overtime or a shootout AND Wheeling AND Indy lose in regulation.

Cyclones add Buffalo: The Cyclones have signed goaltender Devin Buffalo to a Standard Player Contract (SPC), Hailing from Wetaskiwin, AB, Buffalo is in his first pro season, having seen action with the ECHL's Reading Royals, Adirondack Thunder, and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, prior to signing with the Cyclones. In 10 games prior to Cincinnati, Buffalo posted a 3.83 goals-against average and an .874 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, Buffalo spent four seasons at Dartmouth College, posting a 25-29-5 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

All Hands on Deck: Friday's 8-2 win over the Indy Fuel marked the sixth time Cincinnati has scored seven or more goals in a game this season. Twelve players recorded points for the Cyclones on Friday, led by forwards Pascal Aquin (2g, 2a) and Vas Glotov (1g, 3a) who each accounted for four points. Forward Brady Vail notched a goal and a pair of assists, while forwards Ben Johnson (2g) and Jesse Schultz (2a) each had two-point nights.

Man Advantage: The Cyclones are now 21 for their last 60 on the power play, following a 2-for-4 outing in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers. Cincinnati is now 12 th in the ECHL with a 17.1% conversion rate on the power play (42/245).

Knodel Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month: Cincinnati Cyclones defenseman Eric Knodel has been named the recipient of the AMI"Graphics ECHL"Plus Performer of the Monthfor February, after posting an on-ice rating of plus-16 through 13 games during the month. He joins forward Alex Wideman, who was co-recipient of the AMI"Graphics ECHL"Plus Performer of the Month in December. Knodel posted an even or better rating in 12 of his 13 games during the month, including pair or plus-four games- an 8-1 road win over the Maine Mariners on February 8, and a 5-4 overtime victory against Adirondack on February 17. He ranks third among ECHL"defensemen, and sixth overall in the league, with a plus-35 rating this season, and is also tied for first among blueliners with 14 goals and is tied for second with 39 points. Signed to an American Hockey League (AHL) contract this past summer by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's AHL affiliate, t he 6-6, 225-pound blueliner ranked third in ECHL defenseman scoring a season ago, accounting for 13 goals and 39 assists in 57 games played. Currently in his third season with the Cyclones, Knodel skated in 58 games with the Cyclones in 2016-17, leading the team in defenseman scoring with eight goals and 20 assists, and was tied for third with a plus-seven on-ice rating. He was one of the ECHL's top defensemen at the midway point of 2016-17, and for his efforts he was awarded a spot in the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Glens Falls. He also took part in the All-Star Hardest Shot competition, where he finished in second place with a shot of 96mph. Overall, Knodel has appeared in 302 pro games, accounting for 47 goals and 124 assists for 171 total points. Prior to turning pro, Knodel spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire, and was named captain during his season year in 2013-14. In 116 games for the Wildcats, he accounted for 20 goals and 41 assists for 61 total points, including a career-high 28 (7g, 21a) during his senior year.

League Leaders: Cincinnati currently boasts a pair of League-leaders in forward Jesse Schultz and goaltender Michael Houser. Schultz currently paces the ECHL in both points (66) and assists (48) and has also added 18goals. He has points in 10 of his last 11 games (5g, 11a), and in 31of his last 40 contests, accounting for 17 goals and 35 assists in that time. Houser currently leads the League inwins with 22,fewest losses with four, goals-against average at 2.00, andis second in save percentage at .927. He is 15-1-2 in his last 18 games, allowing two or fewer goals in 13 of them. Houser was also named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after a perfect 6-0-0-0 record along with a 1.17 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.

Point Men: Forward Vas Glotov is currently riding a 10-game point streak, totaling six goals and nine assists in that time, while defenseman Mitch Jones has four goals and five assists in his last 10 outings. Alex Wideman has seven goals and eight assists in his last 15 games, and is second on the team with 20 goals and 35 assists, while forward Pascal Aquin has points in 12 of his last 16 contests, accounting for six goals and 15 helpers, and ranks fourth in League rookie scoring with 23 goals and 27 assists. Finally, Ben Johnson has points in nine of his last 14 outings (5g, 9a), and Brady Vail has points in 16 of his last 22games(10g, 14a).

Good in All Areas: The Cyclones boast the League's top offense, averaging 4.02 goals per game, and the top defense, having allowed a miniscule 2.36 goals per 60 minutes and outscoring teams 225-132. Starting and finishing games have been a specialty for Cincinnati, as they have a League-leading 87 first period goals while only allowing 41, and have allowed 34 goals in the third period. Cincinnati is outscoring the opposition, 69-34, in the final 20 minutes of play, and are 30-1-0-2. when leading through two periods. They have given up more than three goals in regulation just eight times this season.

Packed Schedule: The Cyclones are in the midst of a stretch of 29 games in 59 days. Cincinnati will play three games in three days on four separate occasions during that time, a pair of four-game-in-five-days stretches, two stretches of seven-games in 10 days, and one of 10 games in 17 days.

Welcome Matt Thomas: The Cyclones enter the 2018-19 season with a new head coach. In early August, Cincinnati hired Matt Thomas as the team's new bench boss. He replaced Matt Macdonald who was named assistant coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins; American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. A native of Maple Ridge, BC, Thomas has extensive head coaching experience in the ECHL, spanning 11 seasons with the Atlantic Boardwalk Bullies, Fresno Falcons, and Stockton Thunder from 2002-2013. Thomas served two seasons as an assistant coach with Atlantic City, including helping the Boardwalk Bullies to a Kelly Cup Championship in 2003, before assuming the role of head coach and Director of Hockey Operations with the team prior to 2004-2005. He compiled a 42-22-8 mark in his lone season as Atlantic City's bench boss, and served as the head coach for the 2005 ECHL All-Star Game. He then moved on to Fresno prior to the 2005-06 campaign, leading the Falcons to a 43-15-14 mark along with a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Over the next two seasons in Fresno, Thomas compiled a 76-41-17 record, with trips to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on both occasions. He coached the Falcons during the first half of 2008-09, leading the team to an 18-10-2 mark before the team ceased operations midseason. Thomas was not out of work for long however, as he was named head coach of Stockton shortly after, and finished the year with a record of 22-16-3, and a trip to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Thomas went on to coach the Thunder for four more seasons, amassing a mark of 141-111-36, reaching the post season each year, including a trip to the 2013 Kelly Cup Finals. He enters the 2018-19 campaign as the ECHL's sixth-winningest coach with a career record of 342-225-80, just one win back of fifth place all time. He is also the all-time leader in playoff games coached with 97, and ranks third with 49 playoff wins.

The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

