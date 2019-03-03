ECHL Transactions - March 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 3, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jason Pawloski, G

South Carolina:

Nathan Perry, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Devin Buffalo, G signed contract, added to active roster [3/2]

Newfoundland:

Delete Kristians Rubins, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Delete Corey Kalk, F traded to Wichita

Rapid City:

Add Zach Todd, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Adam Carlson, G returned from loan to Milwaukee

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Toledo:

Add Mike Moffat, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve

