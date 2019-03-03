ECHL Transactions - March 3
March 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 3, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Jason Pawloski, G
South Carolina:
Nathan Perry, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Devin Buffalo, G signed contract, added to active roster [3/2]
Newfoundland:
Delete Kristians Rubins, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Delete Corey Kalk, F traded to Wichita
Rapid City:
Add Zach Todd, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Adam Carlson, G returned from loan to Milwaukee
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Toledo:
Add Mike Moffat, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 3, 2019
- Mavericks Fall Sunday Afternoon in Tulsa, 3-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Super Steven: Florida Tops IceMen to Cap 4-Game Week - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Fall in Kalamazoo in Weekend Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Hold off Komets, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Return Home in Style with 4-2 Win over the Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Kattelus, Kivlenieks Lead K-Wings Past Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Adirondack Falls 4-2 to Worcester in Sunday Matinee - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 3 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Receives Kalk from Orlando - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Send Kalk to Wichita - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, March 3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Pucks and Paws at Wings Event Center on Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wheelchair Hockey Game Postponed - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.