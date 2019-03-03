Kattelus, Kivlenieks Lead K-Wings Past Cyclones

Kalamazoo, MI.- Four straight goals in the second and third periods propelled the K-Wings past the Cyclones 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

The K-Wings claimed their 30th victory of the season and hold onto third place in the ECHL's Central Division with the victory. Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 38 of 40 shots, earning his second straight victory. Eric Kattelus netted a pair of goals, including the game-winner. Kalamazoo has now scored a power play goal in ten of the last 11 games.

The second period featured the first two goals of the game as Cincinnati and Kalamazoo each got on the board. Brady Vail opened the scoring on the power play 4:32 into the middle period. Vail gathered a rebound in the high slot, sending it past Kivlenieks to give Cincinnati the 1-0 lead. Kalamazoo answered back five minutes later. A shot off the glass from Eric Kattelus bounced back and hit Michael Houser on the back and trickled into the net, tying the game at 1-1.

In the third period the K-Wings notched three straight goals, eventually building a three-goal lead. Chad McDonald started the scoring for the K-Wings. After looping in from the point McDonald snapped a back-hand low to the blocker side that beat Houser, putting the K-Wings up 2-1. Two and a half minutes later with a five-on-three power play Eric Kattelus netted his second of the night, and what would end up being the game-winner, to put the K-Wings up 3-1. Luke Sandler capped of the K-Wings four-goal run, and capped off the scoring for Kalamazoo late in the period, taking a pass from Zach Diamantoni and flicking a backhand over Houser to put the K-Wings up 4-1. Cincinnati would add a power play goal late in regulation, but it wasn't enough to overcome the three-goal hole. Kalamazoo claimed their 30th victory of the season, topping Cincinnati 4-2.

Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 38 of 40 shots earning first star honors in the victory. Michael Houser stopped 19 of 23 in the loss.

Kalamazoo is back in action on Friday night at home as they host the Fort Wayne Komets.

