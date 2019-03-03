ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Indy's Ryan Rupert has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #762, Kalamazoo at Indy, on March 2.

Rupert is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his boarding infraction at 5:22 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Rupert will miss Indy's game at Toledo today (March 3).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

