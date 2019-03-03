Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, March 3

March 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





Wheeling Nailers (26-24-6-1, 59 Pts.) vs. Fort Wayne Komets (26-19-3-6, 61 Pts.), 3:05 p.m.

WHEELING NAILERS

(26-24-6-1, 59 PTS, 5th Central, 9th West)

197 GF, 188 GA

PP: 21.8% (52-for-238), 4th

PK: 80.2% (203-for-253), 23rd

NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins

AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

9-F-Yushiroh Hirano (15 goals, 31 assists, 46 points in 52 games)

22-D-Kevin Spinozzi (16 goals, 19 assists, 35 points in 34 games)

12-F-Renars Krastenbergs (14 goals, 21 assists, 35 points in 49 games)

23-F-Michael Phillips (15 goals, 19 assists, 34 points in 57 games)

14-F-Cedric Lacroix (17 goals, 14 assists, 31 points in 56 games)

17-F-Winston Day Chief (13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points in 44 games)

31-G-Jordan Ruby (9-5-2 record, 2.69 GAA, .914 Sv% in 18 games)

FORT WAYNE KOMETS

(26-19-3-6, 61 PTS, T-3rd Central, T-7th West)

170 GF, 194 GA

PP: 13.6% (30-for-220), 25th

PK: 81.5% (203-for-249), 16th

NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights

AHL Affiliate: Chicago Wolves

10-F-Brady Shaw (20 goals, 28 assists, 48 points in 52 games)

25-F-Jake Kamrass (17 goals, 27 assists, 44 points in 52 games)

88-F-Justin Hodgman (13 goals, 31 assists, 44 points in 36 games)

15-F-J.C. Campagna (27 goals, 9 assists, 36 points in 48 games)

36-F-Anthony Petruzzelli (15 goals, 18 assists, 33 points in 54 games)

71-D-Ryan Lowney (3 goals, 25 assists, 28 points in 54 games)

31-G-Zachary Fucale (13-6-3 record, 3.35 GAA, .884 Sv% in 24 games)

Head-to-Head

Season Series: Nailers 2, Komets 2

Season Series at WesBanco Arena: Komets 2, Nailers 1

All-Time Series: Komets 14, Nailers 12

All-Time Series at WesBanco Arena: Komets 7, Nailers 6

One More Point in the Bank

The Wheeling Nailers have earned five of six possible points, as they enter the final match of a four-game week. After knocking off Brampton and Toledo, the Nailers stared down the top team in the ECHL, as the Cincinnati Cyclones visited WesBanco Arena for Pittsburgh Penguins Night. Winston Day Chief opened the scoring against his former team, before the visitors answered on a fortunate bounce, as Jesse Schultz banked the puck in off a Wheeling player. Andrew DeBrincat put the Cyclones ahead with a power play goal in the second period, but the Nailers battled back to force overtime, as Mark Petaccio swept in a backhander off a face-off with 6:36 left in regulation. While Wheeling was able to earn one point, it fell short of a second, as Brady Vail drilled in a one-timer at 1:45 of overtime, with Cincinnati on the man advantage for a 3-2 decision. Michael Houser made 23 saves in the win, while Matt O'Connor stopped 29 of 32 shots for the Nailers.

That One Left a Mark

The Fort Wayne Komets suffered their worst loss of the season on Saturday night, as they got destroyed by their biggest rivals, the Toledo Walleye, 11-0 at Huntington Center. Greg Wolfe, Dylan Sadowy, and Jordan Topping got the home team rolling out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, which chased starting goaltender Zachary Fucale from the crease. Eric Levine didn't get the warmest of welcomes, as the Walleye rattled off six goals on 17 shots in the middle stanza, upping the lead to 9-0. The 11th and final marker of the night came during the final minute of play, when Matt Register swatted in a loose puck on the right side of the crease. Trevor Hamilton was the only Toledo player who didn't record a point, while Anthony Petruzzelli was the only member of the Komets who was never on the ice for a goal. Former Fort Wayne netminder Pat Nagle made 34 saves for the shutout.

You Have to Score to Win

The last month or so for the Nailers has been pretty simple to dissect when it comes to wins and losses. When the team lights up the scoreboard, it wins. When the opposition's defense keeps the high-powered offense in check, it falls short. Since the start of February, Wheeling has posted a 6-4-4 record. In the six victories, the Nailers have scored five goals four times, then six goals on the other two occasions. In the four regulation losses and four overtime losses, Wheeling has scored three goals once, while finding the back of the net twice or fewer in each of the remaining seven. The last time the Nailers won when scoring less than four goals was January 12th, when they edged the Indy Fuel, 3-2. On the other side of the ice, the Komets have allowed five or more goals in six of their last eight games, somehow managing to go 3-2-3 during that span.

Beat the Teams Around You

The next ten days will be crucial for the Nailers, as they continue to battle their way toward a spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Each of Wheeling's next four tilts will be played against teams around it in the Central Division Standings. The Nailers will first see the Fort Wayne Komets for consecutive games, as the Komets visit Wheeling on Sunday, before the Nailers travel to Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The Komets currently lead Wheeling by two points, while holding three games in hand. After that, the Nailers go to Kalamazoo on Sunday, who is tied with Fort Wayne, but has played in two more games than the Komets. Finally, the Indy Fuel, who sit two points back of Wheeling, will visit WesBanco Arena for Education Day on March 12th. After battling Toledo and Cincinnati this week, the Nailers no longer have the most difficult schedule in terms of strength of opponents. That now belongs to Indy (.599), followed by Kalamazoo (.591), then Wheeling (.587) and Fort Wayne (.585).

The Slugfest Series

Sunday afternoon marks the fifth of eight head-to-head meetings between the Nailers and Komets this season, as well as the fourth of five battles at WesBanco Arena. The first four games can be summed up in one word - goals. The puck has found the back of the net 38 times, as Fort Wayne has collected a pair of 5-4 wins, while Wheeling has been victorious, 6-3 and 6-5. In the most recent clash, the Komets erased a 5-2 deficit to force overtime, before Alec Butcher gave the Nailers their second win of the set with a goal in the final round of a shootout. The most productive player in the series thus far is Wheeling's Yushiroh Hirano, who has nine points. Former Nailer J.C. Campagna leads the way for Fort Wayne, tallying four goals and six points. This is the first of back-to-back matches, as the two sides will meet in Indiana on Wednesday.

ECHL Stories from March 3, 2019

