Super Steven: Florida Tops IceMen to Cap 4-Game Week

March 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Steven Lorentz notched three points to help lift the Florida Everblades to a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Arena.

In their final game of a four-game week, the Everblades (39-15-5-0, 83 pts.) scored twice in the first period and coasted to their second straight win in the last matchup of the regular season with the Icemen (30-25-2-2, 64 pts.) in Jacksonville.

The 'Blades opened the scoring for the second straight day, and again, it was another quick goal to help set the tone. Defenseman Brenden Miller picked up the puck in the near corner and located Blake Winiecki standing just to the left of the crease. In tight quarters, Winiecki gathered the pass and lifted it upstairs over the blocker of Tanner Jaillet just 4:56 into the first.

Just one minute, six seconds later, Lorentz doubled the 'Blades lead with a breakaway goal. Lorentz picked off a pass in the offensive zone and snapped a forehand shot past Jaillet as he deked back to his left to make it 2-0 Florida only 6:02 into the opening frame.

Lorentz then factored into the 'Blades third goal, setting up Ben Masella for the tally that increased Florida's lead to 3-0. While at the left point, Lorentz shipped a rink-wide feed to the right circle for a wide-open Masella, who ripped it short side on Jaillet 4:50 into the second.

Jacksonville climbed back within two on a goal from Wacey Rabbit with 11:07 to play in the second. Christophe Lalancette dished to Rabbit, who was stationed at the top of the crease. Rabbit managed to loft it over the glove of Florida goaltender Jeremy Helvig to give the Icemen their first goal of the game.

Following that Icemen goal, Helvig and the 'Blades defense held firm the rest of the way. Jacksonville had a 9-3 edge in shots on goal in the third period, but Helvig stopped all nine shots and finished with 19 saves for his 20th win of the season.

Grant Arnold capped the scoring with an empty-net strike, his first goal of the season, with 2:54 left in the game.

Florida returns home for a three-game set against the Atlanta Gladiators this coming week. Faceoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the series opener.

