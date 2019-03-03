Cyclones Fall in Kalamazoo in Weekend Finale
March 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Kalamazoo, MI- The Cincinnati Cyclones (40-10-4-3) suffered just their tenth loss of the season with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Brady Vail and Myles Powell netted the goals for Cincinnati, who see their 10-game point streak snapped.
After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead early in the second on a power play when Vail buried a rebound from the high slot following a shot from forward Jesse Schultz to take a 1-0 lead. The Wings were not deterred and evened up the game at the 9:26 mark when defenseman Eric Kattelus took a shot that banked off the end glass, towards the goal mouth, and deflected in off goaltender Michael Houser as the net came off it's moorings. After a brief review, it was ruled a good goal, and the Wings tied the game, 1-1, after 40 minutes.
In the third, the Wings picked up the offense, getting three-straight goals from forwards Chad McDonald and Luke Sandler, along with the second of the game from Kattelus to take a 4-1 lead with 5:07 remaining.
Cincinnati's power play struck once more with 1:15 left and the goaltender pulled, when Schultz sent a pass to Powell on the left side, and he blasted in a shot to pull the Cyclones to within a pair, 4-2. The Cyclones received a few more quality `scoring chances in the waning seconds, however were not able to muster anymore offense, and the Wings held on for the 4-2 win.
Cincinnati outshot Kalamazoo, 40-23 on the evening, with Houser stopping 19 in the loss. Cincinnati heads to Indy on Friday to take on the Fuel. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.
