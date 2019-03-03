Cyclones Fall in Kalamazoo in Weekend Finale

March 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Kalamazoo, MI- The Cincinnati Cyclones (40-10-4-3) suffered just their tenth loss of the season with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Brady Vail and Myles Powell netted the goals for Cincinnati, who see their 10-game point streak snapped.

After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead early in the second on a power play when Vail buried a rebound from the high slot following a shot from forward Jesse Schultz to take a 1-0 lead. The Wings were not deterred and evened up the game at the 9:26 mark when defenseman Eric Kattelus took a shot that banked off the end glass, towards the goal mouth, and deflected in off goaltender Michael Houser as the net came off it's moorings. After a brief review, it was ruled a good goal, and the Wings tied the game, 1-1, after 40 minutes.

In the third, the Wings picked up the offense, getting three-straight goals from forwards Chad McDonald and Luke Sandler, along with the second of the game from Kattelus to take a 4-1 lead with 5:07 remaining.

Cincinnati's power play struck once more with 1:15 left and the goaltender pulled, when Schultz sent a pass to Powell on the left side, and he blasted in a shot to pull the Cyclones to within a pair, 4-2. The Cyclones received a few more quality `scoring chances in the waning seconds, however were not able to muster anymore offense, and the Wings held on for the 4-2 win.

Cincinnati outshot Kalamazoo, 40-23 on the evening, with Houser stopping 19 in the loss. Cincinnati heads to Indy on Friday to take on the Fuel. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.